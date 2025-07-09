Livaway Suites Redefines Extended-Stay Hospitality In Tucson

Fast-growing extended stay brand breaks ground on its fourth Arizona location

SALT LAKE CITY, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LivAway Suites, one of the nation's fastest-growing extended-stay hotel brands, is taking another bold step in Arizona with the groundbreaking of its newest property in Tucson - its fourth in the state over the past 6 months. Located at 1680 E Tucson Market Place Blvd., the new LivAway Suites is slated to open in Summer 2026, bringing modern, affordable lodging options to one of Arizona's most dynamic cities.

Designed for the needs of today's extended-stay travelers - whether they're on assignment, relocating, or visiting family - LivAway Suites delivers smart amenities, like tech-enabled laundry facilities, secure package lockers, and self-service kiosks streamlining the guest experience. Guests enjoy home-like comfort with full kitchens and thoughtfully designed living spaces at a value that makes an extended stay stress-free.

Tucson's thriving tourism and business landscape make it a natural fit for LivAway Suites' continued expansion. The new hotel is ideally situated near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, home to over 11,000 active-duty airmen, and just minutes from the University of Arizona, which serves nearly 57,000 students. Visiting families, military personnel, and university guests alike will find LivAway Suites the perfect home base.

Healthcare travelers will benefit, too, with Banner University Medical Center South, St. Mary's Hospital, and the Tucson VA Medical Center all nearby. The hotel provides a convenient, comfortable solution for medical professionals, traveling nurses, and patient families.

The property will also serve Tucson's robust construction and business community, including major employers like Raytheon and Caterpillar Inc., which together employ more than 12,000 local professionals.

"Tucson's strong economic momentum makes this the perfect time to expand our Arizona footprint," said Kevin Dailey, COO of LivAway Suites. "We're committed to meeting the region's growing demand for smart, affordable extended-stay accommodations that offer true value without compromising comfort."

West77 Partners, LivAway Suites' strategic development partner, recently opened its headquarters in Scottsdale, cementing Arizona as a strategic hub for the brand's ambitious growth plans. Over the next few years, LivAway Suites expects to add more than a dozen new hotels across the state, redefining what economy extended-stay hospitality can be.

For further details or booking inquiries, please visit .

About LivAway Suites

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, LivAway Suites is an innovative extended-stay hotel brand designed to provide guests with essential comforts at an affordable price. The company aims to transform traditional franchise models through transparent pricing structures and superior return on investment strategies tailored to developers. For further details or booking inquiries, please visit .

For more information about West77 Partners, visit .

SOURCE LivAway Suites

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED