MUCHO Burrito Launches Ghost Pepper Burrito To Help Canadians Cool Down This Summer

Toronto, ON, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Think spicy food and summer heat waves don't mix? Think again. MUCHO Burrito is turning up the heat with the launch of its limited-time Ghost Pepper Burrito, inviting Canadians to cool down by heating up.

Available now at participating MUCHO Burrito locations, this fiery new addition takes inspiration from some of the world's hottest regions where spice is key to keeping cool.

The Science Behind Spice

Inspired by cultures in the hottest parts of the world who use spice in their cuisines to keep cool, the Ghost Pepper Burrito is more than just a dare – there's science backing the thrill and chill. With every fiery bite, the chemical compound capsaicin in the ghost pepper triggers the body's natural cooling response.

“Eating something as bold as MUCHO's Ghost Pepper Burrito might make you break a sweat, but that's exactly how your body cools down,” says Trista Chan, registered dietitian at The Good Life Dietitian.“Capsaicin tricks your brain into thinking your body temperature is rising, prompting cooling mechanisms such as increased circulation and perspiration.”

Pain is Pleasure

The Ghost Pepper Burrito isn't just about the cool-down but also the feel-good. The Ghost Pepper Burrito is loaded with heat to keep spice lovers coming back for another bite – from their Made-in-Casa ghost pepper sauce to ghost pepper fig marmalade and ghost pepper crispy onions.

“When consumed, capsaicin activates pain receptors that trigger the release of endorphins and dopamine, which are natural painkillers that boost mood,” says Chan.“After eating something as spicy as the Ghost Pepper Burrito, a hit of happiness is the brain's reward for pushing through the pain – like a runner's high wrapped in a tortilla.”

Served with other cooling elements and flavour-enhancing ingredients, the Ghost Pepper Burrito also features a red tortilla shell, fire-grilled chicken, rice, fajita veggies, chipotle black beans, cheese, salsa, jalapenos, cilantro, and sour cream for a balanced flavour adventure.

“We didn't just make it hot, we made it craveable," says Anita Dewan, Senior Marketing Manager, MUCHO Burrito.“The flavour lingers, builds and hooks you. It's the kind of heat that fans will come back for – and it's only here for a limited time.”

MUCHO is inviting Canadians trust the science, embrace the spice, and have fun with food this summer. The Ghost Pepper Burrito is available now at participating MUCHO Burrito locations across Canada.

About M UCHO Burrito

Founded in Canada in 2006, MUCHO Burrito is one of the country's largest premium Mexican-inspired quick-service restaurant brands with over 145 locations nationwide. Inspired by the bold flavours of Modern Mexicana, everything is prepared fresh daily using high-quality ingredients and fire-roasted techniques. MUCHO Burrito delivers convenience without compromising quality, with meals made with care and full of flavour. For more information or to find a location, visit muchoburrito.com .

