Ngen Announces $1.29 Million In Funding To Support Advanced Manufacturing Clusters Across Canada

HAMILTON, Ontario, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen), the industry-led organization driving Canada's Global Innovation Cluster for Advanced Manufacturing, is pleased to announce $1.29 million in funding through its Cluster Accelerator Network for 13 organizations across the country. This investment will strengthen Canada's manufacturing ecosystem, fostering collaboration, innovation, and growth in key sectors.

As part of NGen's mission to build world-leading advanced manufacturing capabilities, this funding will support cluster organizations in developing new tools, enhancing productivity, and creating high-value opportunities for Canadian manufacturers. The funded projects span critical areas such as artificial intelligence, robotics, precision fermentation, aerospace, and sustainable manufacturing, positioning Canada as a global leader in advanced manufacturing.

“The Advanced Manufacturing Cluster, a cornerstone of Canada's Global Innovation Clusters initiative, is a vital driver in enhancing the competitiveness and sustainable growth of our manufacturing sector,” said the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions.“By leveraging the power of collaboration and investing in critical areas like artificial intelligence and robotics, the Cluster is helping accelerate the development, adoption and commercialization of advanced technologies. I am proud to highlight our commitment to fostering innovation and supporting regional economic development while creating opportunities for the manufacturing ecosystem.”

“These cluster organizations are at the heart of Canada's advanced manufacturing ecosystem,” said Jayson Myers, CEO of NGen.“By supporting a network of cluster organizations, NGen is helping SMEs get access to the tools and supports they need to grow, leading to a stronger, more resilient advanced manufacturing sector.”

Funded Cluster Organizations and Projects:



Centre de valorisation des données manufacturières (CVDM) (QC) – Developing an AI-driven matchmaking platform to connect Quebec manufacturers with new opportunities, in partnership with Crenéau Machines, Alliance Métal Québec, and Réseau de la Transformation Métallique du Québec.

Canadian Kitchen Cabinet Association (ON) – Establishing the CKCA Technology & Automation Group Cluster to advance automation in the kitchen cabinet industry.

Downsview Aerospace Innovation & Research Centre (DAIR) (ON) – Strengthening aerospace innovation and research capabilities.

Szolyd Concrete Corp (BC) – Creating a hub for cost reduction of timber and biobased products.

Canada Makes (QC) – Supporting additive manufacturing and industry collaboration.

Verschuren Centre Inc. (NS) – Advancing the Precision Fermentation Digitalization Cluster for sustainable bioproducts.

AI4Manufacturing Canada (QC) – Driving AI adoption in manufacturing to enhance productivity and innovation.

OCNI (ON) – Building the Canadian Advanced Manufacturing in Nuclear Alliance (CAMiNA) to advance nuclear manufacturing capabilities.

Alliance of Manufacturers & Exporters Canada (NL) – Expanding CME's Advanced Manufacturing Cluster from Newfoundland and Labrador to Atlantic Canada.

Wood Manufacturing Cluster of Ontario (WMCO) (ON) – Supporting innovation in Ontario's wood manufacturing sector.

Vehicle Technology Centre Inc. (MB) – Advancing vehicle technology innovation.

Canadian Robotics Council (ON) – Fostering collaboration in Canada's robotics ecosystem. Optonique (QC) – Building a cluster to advance photonics and optics technologies.



NGen's Cluster Accelerator Network supports projects that enhance collaboration among advanced manufacturing clusters to drive innovation, commercialization, sustainability, and workforce development. It aims to foster digital transformation, economic growth, and global competitiveness in Canadian manufacturing.

For more information about NGen's cluster funding program or to learn how to get involved, visit .

About NGen

NGen is the industry-led not-for-profit organization that leads Canada's Global Innovation Cluster for Advanced Manufacturing. Its mandate is to help build world-leading advanced manufacturing capabilities in Canada for the benefit of Canadians. NGen works to strengthen collaboration among its membership of more than 5,000 manufacturers, technology companies, innovation centres, and researchers, and provides funding and business support to industry-led initiatives that aim to develop, apply, or scale-up transformative manufacturing solutions in Canada for commercialization in global markets.

