Purewager Group, LLC Announces Strategic Partnership With Boscasports To Revolutionize Gaming In U.S. And International Markets

SHERIDAN, Wyo., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureWager Group, LLC, a leader in gaming technology and recent recipient of an exclusive online gaming license with the Odawa Indian Tribe, today announced a strategic partnership with BoscaSports , a global innovator in digital betting displays and platform solutions. This collaboration will deploy state-of-the-art sportsbook, iGaming, and retail kiosk technologies across U.S. tribal markets and international jurisdictions ( future announcements coming soon ).

Backed by 22X Ventures , PureWager's investment partner, the alliance merges BoscaSports' proven retail and racing expertise with PureWager's gaming technology platform to create a seamless, omnichannel experience for operators and bettors worldwide.

A Partnership Built for Growth

The partnership will focus on three key areas:

1. U.S. Markets : Integration of BoscaSports' retail solutions with PureWager's digital platform, enhancing in-venue and online experiences for tribal and commercial operators.

2. International Expansion : Joint deployment of sportsbook and iGaming solutions in selected international markets through local partners.

3. Global Innovation : Co-development of AI-driven betting tools, automated multilingual content, and hybrid retail-digital ecosystems for emerging markets.

"This partnership is a game-changer for the tribal gaming industry and beyond," said Elliott Banks , Co-Founder of PureWager. "BoscaSports' retail technology and our digital platform create a turnkey solution that empowers operators to engage customers everywhere-from casinos to mobile devices.”

Why It Matters

- Partnerships-Meet-Scale : Combines PureWager's exclusive licenses and market access agreements with BoscaSports' 7,000+ global deployments.

- End-to-End Solutions : Delivers integrated retail solutions, mobile betting, and live-odds displays under one platform.

- Economic Impact : Drives job creation and revenue-sharing opportunities for tribal and non-tribal communities, and international partners.

Looking Ahead

The partnership's first phase will launch in late 2025, with PureWager-powered BoscaSports kiosks debuting in Odawa tribal venues and select non-US retail locations.

About BoscaSports

BoscaSports is a Dublin-based provider of dynamic betting displays and platform solutions, serving 7,000+ deployments around the globe, including Goodwood Racing (Trinidad & Tobago) and UK Tote. Learn more: .

About PureWager Group

PureWager Group is a global gaming technology company reimagining the sports betting experience through real-time interaction, personalized engagement, and responsible innovation. Co-founded by Wayne Stevenson and Elliott Banks , the company is preparing for a national rollout of its proprietary platform in regulated and sovereign markets across the United States.

About 22X Ventures

22X Ventures is a private equity firm investing in transformative companies that align with its mission to create sustainable value across industries and communities. The firm focuses on growth-stage companies with high disruption potential and clear market advantages. Learn more .

Media Contact:

Minh Le

Public Relations Manager

22X Ventures & PureWager Group

Email: info@22capitalpartners.com

Phone: 703-629-1131