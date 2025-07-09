Keene, NH Opens The Door To Modern Permitting With Opengov

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) KEENE, NH, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- After years of navigating an overly customized, inflexible system with no resident portal or online payment options, Keene officials began the search for a more optimized, collaborative solution. They selected OpenGov, the leader in cloud software built specifically for local government workflows and community engagement.Located in southwestern New Hampshire, Keene was ready to improve coordination between departments and provide constituents with a more accessible, transparent permitting experience. City leaders prioritized a configurable solution to support online payments, public portal access, and improved staff communication. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing stood out for its intuitive design, mobile inspection capabilities, and proven ability to help governments simplify and modernize permitting.With the implementation of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, Keene officials are preparing for a more efficient and responsive permitting process. Staff anticipates offering residents a convenient online portal to submit applications, track progress, and submit payments, while enabling staff to collaborate more effectively behind the scenes. Mobile inspections and better communication tools are also expected to help inspectors and administrators reduce delays and improve service delivery.OpenGov is the leader in AI and ERP solutions for local and state governments in the U.S. 2,000 cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts rely on the OpenGov Public Service Platform to operate efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen the public trust. Category-leading products include enterprise asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement and contract management, accounting and budgeting, billing and revenue management, and transparency and open data. These solutions come together in the OpenGov ERP, allowing public sector organizations to focus on priorities and deliver maximum ROI with every dollar and decision in sync.Learn about OpenGov's mission to power more effective and accountable government and the vision of high-performance government for every community at opengov .

