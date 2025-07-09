Steinberg Law Firm Recognized As Best Personal Injury Attorney In Charleston Living Magazine's 2025 Best Of The Holy City Awards

Charleston, South Carolina – The Steinberg Law Firm has been chosen by the community as Best Attorney – Personal Injury in the 2025 edition of Charleston Living Magazine's Best of the Holy City awards, standing out among twelve distinguished nominees. This accolade reflects the firm's longstanding dedication to serving the Charleston community and advocating for those injured by negligence.

Founded in 1927, the Steinberg Law Firm has proudly served generations of South Carolinians with compassion, skill, and an unwavering dedication to justice. Over the years, the firm has become a trusted advocate for people whose lives have been upended by negligence, whether through personal injury, car or truck accidents, or work-related injuries. From the start, our mission has been simple: to provide honest guidance and strong legal representation to those who need it most.

Reflecting on this recognition, Partner Michael Jordan shared,“We are honored to receive this award from Charleston Living Magazine. Being chosen by our neighbors in such a competitive field is an honor that means a great deal to everyone at the Steinberg Law Firm. Thank you for allowing us to serve you with integrity and dedication, year after year.”

The Best of the Holy City awards are based on community votes. With 167 categories and over 1,000 contenders, this recognition reveals how many outstanding businesses and organizations serve the Lowcountry. Those in need of support can learn more by visiting the firm's website.

The Steinberg Law Firm has been assisting victims of negligence in South Carolina since 1927, including the areas of personal injury, workers' compensation, and car accidents. For more information, please contact the firm at 843-720-2800 or visit our website at .

Steinberg Law Firm

3955 Faber Place Drive, Suite 300 North Charleston, SC 29405

(843) 720-2800



Press Contact : Steinberg Law Firm

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.