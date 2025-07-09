2025 'Shanghai Summer' Kicks Off, Inviting Global Travelers To A Premier Urban Experience

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The season features ten, including theon September 29, theon September 21, and the, the world's largest extreme sports festival, bringing over 800 athletes from nearly 50 countries for an all-day carnival in October.

Key tourism highlights include the Shanghai Tourism Festival Vacation Summer , LEGO® World Play Day , and Shanghai Disney Resort Summer-themed Celebrations , which will feature China's first "Pixar Wonder" immersive interactive exhibition. Cultural events include the Shanghai MISA Music Festival with nearly 300 musicians across 29 performances, the Shanghai International Light Festival , and the Shanghai Summer International Anime Month . The SS2026 Shanghai Fashion Week will also attract over 80,000 industry professionals globally.

Additionally, nearly 300 city customized & key events will be held, ranging from art exhibitions to sports and family-friendly activities. Highlights include POP MART "POP SUMMER" IP-themed events, Van Cleef & Arpels "Poetry of Time" , the LI-NING Streetball League , and the West Bund Grand Theater "Wind & Waves" season.

Shanghai also launched 14 Shanghai Summer themed products and two Shanghai Summer themed services aligned with the 240-hour visa-free policy. China Eastern Airlines offers one million discounted tickets and free transit tours, while Jiushi Group's upgraded Shanghai Pass provides multi-day transport and attraction access without real-name registration. Marriott International is offering exclusive summer promotions across its 60+ Shanghai hotels.

China UnionPay has launched special themed cards and expanded payment access across Shanghai's key commercial areas, metro, and vast merchant network. Visa has established Visa Payment-Friendly Demonstration Zones, for popular tourism routes and introduced convenient options like "Tap to Pay", "Tap to Ride", and scanning solutions for merchants. Shanghai Pudong Development Bank (SPD Bank) provides foreign currency services at airports, while the Easy Go One-stop Service Platform and Tax Refund Services further streamline the visitor experience.

Through "Shanghai Summer," the city extends a warm invitation for global travelers to experience the vitality and charm of a Shanghai summer.

