XP Files Action Against Grizzly Research And Siegfried Eggert Alleging False And Defamatory Report

NEW YORK, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On behalf of its client, XP Inc. and XP Investimentos CCTVM S.A., the Kasowitz law firm filed a federal lawsuit against Grizzly Research LLC and its principal, Siegfried Eggert, for allegedly publishing a false and defamatory article designed to manipulate the market and damage XP's reputation for profit.

Filed in the federal district court for the Southern District of New York (No. 25-cv-05564), the complaint alleges that Grizzly brazenly and recklessly disseminated false information in a March 12, 2025 report to drive down XP's stock price and profit from its short position.

"XP is taking this matter seriously and pursuing all appropriate legal remedies," said Dan Fetterman, a former federal prosecutor and partner at Kasowitz. "The claims made in the Grizzly report were demonstrably false and misleading. XP's lawsuit seeks justice and accountability from Grizzly and Eggert for their unlawful short-and-distort scheme as alleged in the complaint."

XP will not be providing further comment or taking part in media interviews while the legal proceedings are ongoing.

SOURCE XP Inc.

