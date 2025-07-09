La Jolla Vein & Vascular Earns Third Consecutive IAC Reaccreditation, Solidifying Leadership In Advanced Vein Care

La Jolla Vein and Vascular Specialists – Dr. Nisha Bunke and Dr. Amanda Steinberger Delivering Compassionate, State-of-the-Art Vein Care.

La Jolla Vein and Vascular Specialists in La Jolla, CA.

La Jolla Vein and Vascular's main office is located in the Scripps XIMED building on the campus of Scripps Memorial Hospital.

Commitment to Accreditation, Patient Safety, and Personalized Care Solidifies La Jolla Vein & Vascular as Southern California's Premier Vascular Care Leader

- Dr. Nisha BunkeLA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- La Jolla Vein & Vascular (LJVV), a top provider of advanced vein and vascular care in San Diego, proudly announces its third consecutive reaccreditation by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC) in both Vein Center and Vascular Testing. This prestigious recognition underscores LJVV's continued commitment to delivering exceptional, patient-centered care for individuals with chronic vein and vascular conditions.LJVV made history as the first dedicated vein center in the San Diego region to achieve IAC accreditation-establishing itself as a pioneer in vascular diagnostics and minimally invasive vein treatments.“Earning our third consecutive IAC reaccreditation is a testament to our team's relentless pursuit of clinical excellence and patient safety,” said Dr. Nisha Bunke, Medical Director at LJVV.“We remain fully committed to offering innovative diagnostic and treatment options that improve the lives of patients suffering from chronic venous and vascular disorders.”The IAC's accreditation process is a comprehensive, peer-reviewed evaluation based on national standards and best practices in vascular medicine. This reaccreditation affirms LJVV's ongoing excellence in clinical quality, safety, and patient outcomes.La Jolla Vein & Vascular is known for exceeding industry standards in the diagnosis and treatment of venous disorders. It remains the only vein center in the San Diego region offering the full spectrum of FDA-approved, commercially available vein treatments-enabling physicians to craft truly individualized care plans for every patient.LJVV's multidisciplinary team combines advanced technology, evidence-based protocols, and compassionate care to address a wide range of conditions, including:- Varicose vein treatment- Spider vein removal- Chronic venous insufficiency management- Lymphedema therapy- Advanced ultrasound-guided procedures- Laser treatment of blood vessel disordersWith an on-site vascular laboratory, LJVV streamlines the diagnostic and treatment process, improving efficiency, accuracy, and overall patient experience. This all-in-one model sets the clinic apart in a field where fragmented care is still common.Further strengthening its clinical capabilities, LJVV welcomed Dr. Amanda Steinberger, a Harvard-trained interventional radiologist, to the team in 2023. Her specialization in image-guided vascular procedures enhances LJVV's minimally invasive treatment offerings and supports the center's mission to deliver cutting-edge care.In response to growing patient demand, LJVV has also expanded its services to include aesthetic laser treatments. These advanced therapies target skin concerns such as pigmentation, sun damage, angiomas, and residual vein discoloration, complementing vein care and helping patients achieve both medical and cosmetic results.With state-of-the-art clinics in both La Jolla and Vista, La Jolla Vein & Vascular ensures expert vein and aesthetic care is more convenient and accessible than ever for patients across San Diego County. La Jolla Vein & Vascular is San Diego's premier outpatient vein center, specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of venous and lymphatic disorders. Known for its clinical excellence, personalized care, and commitment to innovation, LJVV remains a trusted leader in minimally invasive vein treatment.For more information about La Jolla Vein & Vascular and its services, please visit .

