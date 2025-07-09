Scott Becker's 'Have A Safe Summer!' Returns To Amazon Kindle For Limited 99¢ Ebook Deal
Back by Popular Demand - This Lifesaving Summer Story is Just $0.99 for a Limited Time
Due to strong response, the 99¢ eBook deal for“Have a Safe Summer!” is extended to help more families prepare for real summer dangers.If your child or grandchild is under ten, Have a Safe Summer! belongs on their shelf. It covers drowning, stranger danger, and more-through a fun story they'll want to reread.” - Regina S. from The Busy Book BeePROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- - Originally planned as a one-week promotion, the 99¢ Kindle edition of Have a Safe Summer! is being extended after thousands of parents, teachers, and grandparents responded with heartfelt praise for the book's playful, life-saving message.
Written by Rhode Island author Scott Becker, Have a Safe Summer! blends humor and heart to help kids absorb real safety tips-without feeling like they're being lectured.
“I'm hearing from parents across the country,” says Becker.“They're saying their kids are asking to read the story again and again. That tells me the book is doing its job.”
Set in a fourth-grade classroom on the last day of school, the story follows Ms. Bailey's class as they come up with five smart ways to stay safe over the summer. But when Charlie starts sharing silly suggestions, the lesson turns into a fun, unexpected ride full of laughter and learning.
Topics include:
.Water safety & drowning prevention
.Stranger danger
.Helmet safety & head trauma
.Sun protection, hydration, and more
Originally published in 2010 and refreshed for today's families, Have a Safe Summer! has become a surprise favorite during this year's summer reading season. Many readers are now purchasing the paperback edition to keep at home, in classrooms, or as gifts for caregivers.
Availability:
The eBook is available now on Amazon for just 99¢ - no Kindle device required.
Scott Becker
Scott Becker, Author
+1 860-888-7738
...
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
- Ajna Capital Backs Hivemapper, The World's First Decentralized Mapping Network
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- NEXBRIDGE And NEXPLACE Raise $8M Series A To Launch Integrated Bitcoin Capital Markets Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment