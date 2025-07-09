Dubai Municipality And Parkin Sign Agreement To Enhance The Efficiency Of Public Parking Infrastructure Across The Emirate

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 09 July 2025: Dubai Municipality has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Parkin Company PJSC, the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in Dubai, to enhance operational efficiency and service quality across the emirate's public parking infrastructure.

His Excellency Eng. Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, and Ahmed Hashem Bahrozyan, Chairman of Parkin's Board of Directors, attended the signing ceremony of the memorandum, which was signed by Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, and Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin.

The agreement establishes a framework for collaboration between both parties in several key areas, including developing planning and regulatory standards, streamlining permit procedures, and enabling data exchange to support service optimisation. The MoU further enables Parkin to manage selected free public parking facilities owned by Dubai Municipality, adding to the company's growing network of smart-parking solution offerings.

Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said:“ This MoU aligns with our efforts to develop integrated infrastructure that meets Dubai's aspirations for a smart and sustainable future. Through this collaboration, we aim to improve the quality and efficiency of public services, enhance the customer experience, and support Dubai's strategic vision for sustainable urban mobility.”

The agreement includes exploring opportunities for investment and development of multi-storey parking structures, managing regulated facilities, and delivering value-added parking services at major events. The scope also covers the development of unified criteria for utilising private plots as public parking areas and identifying innovative mobility solutions, including smart access, and payment systems.

Commenting on the collaborative nature of the MoU, Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin, said: “This partnership with Dubai Municipality reflects Parkin's commitment to advancing the emirate's vision for a smarter and more sustainable future. Leveraging our extensive expertise in managing public parking, and in alignment with the Municipality's long-term urban planning goals, we are developing integrated infrastructure to enhance urban mobility and support the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.”

The MoU underscores both organisations' role in driving Dubai's transformation into a leading global city through effective public-private collaboration as set out under the principles of Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and aims to support the creation of modern urban infrastructure that elevates the city's readiness to meet evolving needs for smarter-parking solutions.