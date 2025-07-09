Nine In Ten Educators Back Evidence-Based Reading, But Training And Implementation Lag Behind, New Survey Shows

New whitepaper from SUNY New Paltz highlights national implications as New York educators report gaps in preparation, uneven curriculum adoption, and high demand for professional learning

NEW PALTZ, N.Y., July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new statewide survey conducted by the Science of Reading Center at SUNY New Paltz finds that while most New York educators enthusiastically support the Science of Reading, few report using it as their primary approach to literacy instruction. Released in a new whitepaper titled " How Is It Going? Insights from NYS Educators on the Implementation of the Science of Reading ," the findings come just months before the September 2025 deadline for schools to attest to full implementation of the state's Back to Basics Reading Plan.

"This report tells a powerful story. Educators across New York are embracing the shift to evidence-based reading instruction-not just in principle, but in practice," said Rosamund Else-Mitchell, Executive Director of the Science of Reading Center at SUNY New Paltz. "What we've learned is that their enthusiasm far outpaces the support structures in place to help them implement it effectively. If we want to turn that enthusiasm into improved outcomes for students, we need to invest in deeper, sustained professional learning and provide school and district leaders with the tools to guide change."

"We must keep the momentum going by investing in teachers as the cornerstone of literacy success. Providing educators with high-quality, evidence-based instructional tools and deep content knowledge is essential. When teachers are equipped and supported, they can ensure every child learns to read. Reading is not just a skill; it is the foundation for all learning. Sustained, strategic support for educators is how we build not only stronger readers, but stronger students prepared for success across every subject," said Dr. Kymyona Burk, Senior Fellow, Science of Reading Center at SUNY New Paltz.

Key Findings



Broad Support, Uneven Application: More than 90% of educators surveyed said they support the Science of Reading. However, just 28% said it is the primary method used in their classrooms. Most reported blending evidence-based strategies with other approaches.

Curriculum Shifts In Progress: Nearly 70% of schools have adopted or are piloting Science of Reading–aligned curricula, but many educators continue to rely on supplements or are designing materials themselves due to gaps in adoption or clarity.

Limited Pre-Service Preparation: Only 8% of respondents received significant training in evidence-based reading practices during their teacher preparation programs. Seventy percent reported little to no exposure in their formal education.

High Demand for Training: Three out of four educators (75%) expressed strong interest in professional learning focused on the Science of Reading. Top areas of interest include integrating writing, small group instruction, and supporting students with dyslexia. Educators Relying on Outside Resources: While 45% receive training through their districts, many are turning to books, webinars, online communities, and peer networks-some of which may not be aligned with best practices

The Science of Reading Center at SUNY New Paltz is leading efforts to bridge the gap between research and practice. Through its Science of Reading Fundamentals microcredential, in-person and virtual training, school and district partnerships, and growing library of free tools and resources, the Center is equipping educators-and the systems that support them-with the knowledge, confidence, and community needed to implement evidence-based reading instruction.

About the Survey

The survey, conducted by the Science of Reading Center at SUNY New Paltz in January 2025, aimed to capture educators' perspectives on the implementation of evidence-based reading practices across New York State. A total of 765 educators-including classroom teachers, literacy specialists, school and district administrators, and librarians-responded to a 17-question online survey.

About the Science of Reading Center at SUNY New Paltz

Founded in 2023, the Science of Reading Center at SUNY New Paltz supports educators across New York and beyond through research-backed professional learning, microcredentials, and partnerships with schools and districts. The Center's mission is to empower educators with the knowledge and tools to improve literacy outcomes for all learners.

SOURCE Science of Reading Center at SUNY New Paltz

