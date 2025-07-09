Score The Draft Party Of A Lifetime With Marriott Bonvoy And Betmgm

This exclusive Las Vegas experience will include a draft party moderated by former All-Pro quarterback Matt Ryan with insider insights and pick reactions

LAS VEGAS, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM , a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, and Marriott Bonvoy unveiled a first-of-its-kind rewards collaboration in 2024. Together, they are now launching the ultimate fantasy football draft weekend.

One lucky fan will win a once-in-a-lifetime Las Vegas draft party hosted by former All-Pro quarterback Matt Ryan. The exclusive event will take place inside the BetMGM Sportsbook at ARIA Resort & Casino, Autograph Collection, where the winning league will enjoy insider insights, real-time pick reactions and a draft day they'll never forget. Members who have linked their BetMGM and Marriott Bonvoy accounts can enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win a trip to Vegas with 11 of their friends.

"BetMGM and Marriott Bonvoy are an unrivaled duo when it comes to delivering unique opportunities for sports fans," said Matt Prevost, BetMGM Chief Revenue Officer. "The Vegas Fantasy Draft with Matt Ryan is another example of how we are creating truly exceptional experiences for BetMGM players."

The league's unforgettable weekend will include a three-night stay at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Autograph Collection, part of the MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy, round-trip flights, dinner at the iconic Mayfair Supper Club, and a $6,000 MGM Resorts credit for the winner that can be used for dining and spa experiences at participating MGM Resorts outlets.

To enter the sweepstakes, BetMGM players may opt in via the Promotions section of the BetMGM app between July 9–30 and must successfully link their Marriott Bonvoy and BetMGM accounts. Users can enter up to three times during the promotional period for a chance to win the prize package. Marriott Bonvoy members and BetMGM players can link accounts through the BetMGM website, mobile app or BetMGM Rewards store by accessing Account Details within their profile and following the prompts under My Rewards. Detailed instructions are available here .

For more details on the sweepstakes, including Terms and Conditions, visit BetMGM/SportsPromo . No purchase necessary. Participants must be 21+. Additional terms and restrictions apply. Please see Official Rules.

In 2024, BetMGM and Marriott Bonvoy launched a first-of-its-kind rewards collaboration which allows players in licensed states to link their Marriott Bonvoy and BetMGM accounts and earn BetMGM Rewards points when they wager using the sports betting app or play at the award-winning online casino. Players can exchange BetMGM Rewards points for Marriott Bonvoy points, up to 500,000 points annually, to redeem extraordinary experiences, including future free nights with Marriott Bonvoy's more than 30 hotel brands and 10,000 destinations globally.

As BetMGM continues to expand into new markets and introduces new features, responsible gaming remains a key focus. Additionally, BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can receive the same GameSense experience they have grown to rely on at MGM Resorts properties nationwide. This complements BetMGM's already existing responsible gambling tools which serve to provide customers with an entertaining and safe digital experience.

For more information on BetMGM, follow @BetMGM on X.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US), 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY),1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. Visit (WV). See BetMGM for Terms. Subject to eligibility requirements. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

