Erie Home Celebrates 100Th Location, Cementing Coast-To-Coast Footprint
"In just the past four years, we've followed customer demand to more than double our footprint-now reaching ~85% of the United States," Common said, "and we're just getting started. We have significant space to deepen our roots as we serve our communities."
About Erie Home
Erie Home is one of the largest and fastest-growing home services providers in America, specializing in premium roofing and basement waterproofing systems. With 100 locations coast-to-coast, the company fuses local expertise and national scale to deliver standout products and customer service. Erie Home's rigorous craftsmanship standards, technology, flexible financing, and an industry-leading warranty have earned an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, as well as top reviews on other platforms. Since 1976, Erie Home has proudly transformed more than 400,000 homes across America. The company has been part of the Gridiron Capital portfolio since 2021. Learn more at .
About Gridiron Capital
Gridiron Capital is an investment firm focused on partnering with founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams and creating value by building middle-market companies into industry leaders in the consumer products & services, industrial growth, and business services segments in the United States and Canada. We help transform growing companies by winning together through hard work, partnerships grounded in shared values, and a unique culture that comes from hands-on experience building and running businesses. As a team led by former operators and entrepreneurs, we know what it takes to run successful businesses on a day-to-day basis. Learn more at .
