Kuehn Law Encourages Investors Of Open Lending Corporation To Contact Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors ofbreached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at Open Lending caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that (1) the Company's risk-based pricing models; (2) the Company's profit share revenue; (3) failed to disclose the Company's 2021 and 2022 vintage loans had become worth significantly less than their corresponding outstanding loan balances; (4) the underperformance of the Company's 2023 and 2024 vintage loans; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you currently own LPRO and purchased prior to February 24, 2022 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. here , by email at ... or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

