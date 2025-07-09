Kuehn Law Encourages Investors Of Open Lending Corporation To Contact Law Firm
According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at Open Lending caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that (1) the Company's risk-based pricing models; (2) the Company's profit share revenue; (3) failed to disclose the Company's 2021 and 2022 vintage loans had become worth significantly less than their corresponding outstanding loan balances; (4) the underperformance of the Company's 2023 and 2024 vintage loans; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
If you currently own LPRO and purchased prior to February 24, 2022 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. here , by email at ... or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.
Why Your Participation Matters:
As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.TM
For additional information, please visit Shareholder Derivative Litigation - Kuehn Law .
Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Contacts:
Kuehn Law, PLLC
Justin Kuehn, Esq.
53 Hill Street, Suite 605
Southampton, NY 11968
...
(833) 672-0814
Legal Disclaimer:
