Protecting The Rights Of Injured Victims: Steven Polak Received The 2025 Threebestrated® Award Of Excellence

- Steven PolakWHITBY, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- After a tragic accident, confusion, fear, and questions can haunt the lives of injured victims. That's when a personal injury lawyer often gets a call, not just to take a case, but to seek clarity, stand by the victims, and bring their normal life back. An experienced lawyer who knows the life-altering impacts of an accident strives to restore balance and justice for their clients. Steven Polak is one such lawyer, who has helped countless personal injury victims and people unfairly denied disability benefits to regain their lives. His devotion and steadfast dedication in his role have made him surpass the 50-Point Inspection of ThreeBestRatedto be listed as a top personal injury lawyer in Whitby.Steven said,“I'm happy to receive the award, as recognition for our hard work, determination and consistency in delivering successful outcomes for our clients. Being an injury and disability lawyer is an emotional job because of all the heartache and tragedy that you see. You often see people who are on the verge of collapse and they turn to you as their last hope. Helping those people achieve financial security to mitigate their losses is an incredibly rewarding part of my job.”Steven Polak-Lerners LLP, A Trusted Name in WhitbySteven Polak is a partner at Lerners LLP and has earned the name“repeatedly recommended” lawyer. He is known for his fierce, yet calm, respected legal guidance.>> 20 Years in Justice: With over two decades of dedicated service at Lerners LLP, Steven Polak has earned a reputation for integrity, excellence, and unwavering commitment to justice. He represents individuals who are injured and denied their rights, providing them with reliable legal guidance and a strong voice against insurers.>> Standing With the Injured, Not the Insurers: In the earlier days of his career, Steven represented both victims and insurers. In 2008, he founded his true calling and devoted 100% of his work to advocating solely for injured and disabled individuals, refusing to represent Insurance companies.>> Wide-Ranging Caseload: Steven's expertise covers a wide range of areas including, motor vehicle accidents, slip and fall lawsuits, accident benefits cases, and long-term disability benefits cases. He has also represented other complex injury cases related to paraplegia, quadriplegia, orthopedic fractures, brain injury, connective tissue pain disorders, RSD, TMJ, spinal injury, chronic pain, concussion, whiplash and psychological impairments.>> Experience Across Ontario's Top Courts: Steven's litigation experience includes appearances as lead counsel in Ontario's Superior Court of Justice, Jury Trials, and the Ontario's Court of Appeal. He has also appeared in Durham's Courthouse. All these experiences have equipped him with the understanding of the nuances of local procedures and enable him to bring a wealth of knowledge to each case he handles.Steven regularly represents clients across Ontario, including Whitby, Mississauga, Ajax, Toronto, Newmarket, Oshawa, Scarborough, Markham, Thornhill, Brantford and the surrounding areas. He offers free, no-obligation consultations and a flexible fee structure with contingency and deferred fee options for the injured victims. To get in touch with Steven Polak, contact him online at law123 .About Lerners LLPFounded in 1929, Lerners LLP is one of the largest and most reputed law firms in Ontario with 100+ experienced lawyers. With offices in Whitby and Toronto, the team works with a prime objective:“We are not here to build claims or not to deceive others. We are doing what is right and seeking what is just.” They aim to secure fairness and justice in what they are doing and have built their reputation on honesty, fairness and respect.

