Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump places tariffs on all copper imports

Trump places tariffs on all copper imports


2025-07-09 09:27:11
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that a 50 percent tariff will be placed on all copper imports, though no exact start date was provided for when the measure would be implemented.

Speaking during a Cabinet meeting, Trump stated: "I believe the tariff on copper, we're going to make it 50 percent," while also confirming that further tariffs are being planned for specific sectors, including pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and metals.

Following the meeting, reports cited Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick as saying that the department had concluded its investigation into copper and expected the tariff to take effect by the end of July, possibly on August 1.

Trump also indicated that tariffs as high as 200 percent may be applied to foreign-produced pharmaceutical products. However, he clarified that these duties may be delayed in order to encourage more pharmaceutical companies to relocate their manufacturing operations to the United States.

MENAFN09072025000045017281ID1109779563

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search