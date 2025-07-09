403
France Condemns Deadly 'Israeli Fire' Near Gaza Aid Point
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) France on Tuesday condemned what it called deadly "Israeli fire" against civilians in Gaza, after rescuers accused Israeli forces of killing 21 people as they waited for aid.
"France condemns the Israeli fire that last night hit civilians gathered around an aid distribution centre in Gaza, causing several dozen dead and wounded," the foreign ministry said, appearing to refer to an incident early on Tuesday in central Gaza that the Israeli military says was "under review".
In a second such incident, a civil defence spokesman also reported Israeli fire killing a further 25 people seeking rations in south Gaza later in the day.
According to figures issued on Tuesday by the health ministry in the Gaza Strip, at least 516 people have been killed and nearly 3,800 wounded by Israeli fire while seeking rations since late May.
The territory of more than two million people is suffering from famine-like conditions after Israel blocked all supplies from early March to the end of May and continues to impose restrictions, according to human rights groups.
The aid is being distributed by US- and Israeli-backed privately run aid group Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which was brought into the Palestinian territory at the end of May to replace UN agencies.
The United Nations and major aid groups have refused to cooperate with the foundation over concerns it was designed to cater to Israeli military objectives.
"France reiterates its full support for United Nations agencies and their humanitarian partners, who have proven their integrity and ability to deliver aid in full respect of humanitarian principles," the ministry said.
"Humanitarian aid must not be exploited for political or military purposes," it added.
"France calls on the Israeli government to allow immediate, massive, and unhindered access to humanitarian aid in Gaza."
