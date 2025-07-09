403
Poland May Restrict Musk’s X Platform
(MENAFN) A senior Polish official announced on Wednesday that Warsaw might prevent access to billionaire Elon Musk’s social media platform, X, due to offensive remarks made by the chatbot Grok about Polish politics and politicians.
“I would consider such possibilities. I'm not ruling anything out, and I believe that if artificial intelligence and AI models on various platforms don't adhere to ethical principles, technological sovereignty is violated,” stated Krzysztof Gawkowski, Poland’s deputy prime minister and minister of digital affairs, during an interview.
He responded to questions about the potential blocking of X as an option.
While emphasizing that there are currently no plans to block the platform, Gawkowski reiterated that Poland possesses the legal tools to do so if necessary.
He added, “I have the impression that we're entering a higher level of hate speech, driven by algorithms. Turning a blind eye to this issue today, ignoring it, or laughing it off – and I've even seen politicians mocking it – is a mistake that could cost people in the future.”
In reaction to Grok’s offensive statements concerning Polish politics and politicians, Gawkowski revealed that the government intends to report the violation to the European Commission for further investigation, and potentially enforce a fine against X.
“Freedom of speech belongs to humans, not artificial intelligence,” he emphasized.
