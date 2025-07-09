National Debt Relief Earns 2025 Buyer's Choice Awards From Consumeraffairs, Based On Verified Customer Reviews

National Debt Relief takes the lead across the reviewed companies for Debt Settlement , receiving the most amount of consumer reviews with over 57,000, earning 4.9 out of 5 stars, and securing specific recognition for the following categories:



Best Value

Best in Customer Service Best Overall Process

"The Buyer's Choice Awards are unique because they're grounded in real feedback from real people," said Zac Carman, CEO, ConsumerAffairs. "By analyzing millions of reviews with our proprietary technology, we're able to spotlight the companies delivering exceptional service and making a real difference in people's lives."

To select the winners, ConsumerAffairs evaluated verified customer reviews for emotional tone, recurring themes and overall satisfaction. The awards spotlight the moments in the buying journey that matter most: clarity, confidence, support and peace of mind.

All reviews analyzed for the 2025 awards were submitted by verified customers and published on ConsumerAffairs. Reviews are collected through structured phone interviews and detailed online surveys and must meet quality standards for depth and credibility before appearing on the website.

Here's what clients had to say about National Debt Relief:

"National Debt Relief came across with a better approach and outcomes compared to other companies. I initially heard about them through Facebook, which led me to explore more about their services. The customer service team was quite impressive; they seemed very pleasant, knowledgeable, and confident in their communication. I'm glad I chose them for my debt relief needs. Overall, it was a positive experience," said Sharon, Mammoth Cave, KY.

"They were very friendly and efficient. Answered all of my questions in detail. Was able to set me up with a plan I could afford and explained [everything] thoroughly. I would absolutely one hundred percent recommend them to anyone looking to get out of debt using a good reputable company. No issues or complaints. Would recommend," said Jack, Unicoi, TN.

"Being honored again with the series of Buyer's Choice Awards from ConsumerAffairs shows that our clients continue to be positively impacted our efforts to put them at the center of everything we do, and together, we work to get them back on a path to a secure financial future," said Natalia Brown, Chief Compliance and Consumer Affairs Officer, National Debt Relief. "Right now, more than ever, people need reliable, trustworthy financial partners to help them get out of debt, and we want consumers to know debt settlement with National Debt Relief could be a successful option for those needing assistance."

Debt settlement is an option for anyone with more than $7,500 in unsecured debt, like credit card debt, medical debt, personal loan debt or business debt. The National Debt Relief debt settlement program allows clients to get out of debt more quickly than minimum payments, avoid bankruptcy, and pay less than what they originally owe in manageable payments that fit their budget. Learn more at NationalDebtRelief or call 1-800-718-0487 for a no obligation, free consultation with a certified debt specialist today.

About National Debt Relief

National Debt Relief is redefining the debt settlement journey. Our Whole Human FinanceTM approach empowers, supports and guides our clients as they transform their lives by reclaiming their financial health and independence. As an accredited BBB A+ business and named the top-rated debt settlement company in 2023, 2024 and 2025 by Forbes Advisor, National Debt Relief has been recognized since 2009 for its human-centric approach to helping clients achieve financial wellness, and for helping hundreds of thousands of people resolve their debt and rediscover their whole selves. For more information, please visit .

