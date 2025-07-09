Aventon Announces The Next Evolution Of Their Best Selling Fat Tire Ebike, The Aventure M

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Embark on limitless exploration with the ultimate fat tire Ebike for riders looking to go further and explore more.

Brea, Ca, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brea, CA – July 9th, 2025 – Avento , a leader in electric bicycles, is excited to introduce the next generation to the Aventure family, the Aventure Mid Drive electric bike. .

Aventure M is the perfect blend of rugged capability, performance, and technology to help you explore further than ever before. With meticulously designed frame geometry, a 80mm suspension fork, and 4.0" tires, there's nowhere the Aventure M can't take you. The Aventon A100 mid-drive motor provides enough torque and power to conquer any terrain, giving you a responsive ride feel that can be easily customized with Ride Tune capabilities. With Aventon's electronic AutoShift functionality ensuring you're always in the right gear at the right time, you can focus solely on making it to the next destination. ACU technology brings a host of connectivity and added security features including GPS tracking and an integrated lock, while the updated display brings you important metrics like torque, cadence, and power to help you maximize every ride. No matter where you want to go, Aventure M will get you there.

'We are excited to introduce the Aventure M and deliver unrivaled capabilities, features and quality to our riders. This new Aventure is built to take you further and stay out longer.” - says Aventon CEO, JW Zhang.

Aventure M Features:



Basalt, Camouflage, and Pacific - The Aventure M is available in three outstanding colors. With its clean design and powerful features, this bike is set to take you further.

At the heart of the Aventure M is the A100 Mid Drive Motor delivering 250W and 100Nm of torque with peak 750W. Whether you're climbing steep hills or cruising flat roads, this bike will effortlessly take you where you need to go.

E-Shift/AutoShift system. As the first ebike in this category to deploy an electronic shifting system, Aventure M also features AutoShift to take the guesswork out of gear selection and frees you up to focus on the ride. By taking advantage of the torque, power, and cadence sensors built in the A100 mid-drive system, the ACU communicates with the electronic cable puller mounted on the drive side chainstay to find the right gear for any situation. Please note Autoshift is an optional feature and can be toggled on/off.

Uphill Start Assist. Steep hills are common and can be a challenge if you need to stop or catch yourself in the wrong gear. The Aventure M's ability to detect slope and automatically increase power and torque in the first turn of the cranks to get you back up to speed and on your way. Comfort is vital on rugged adventures with the Aventure M. The suspension seat post with 50mm of travel paired with an 80mm travel suspension fork offers a personalized and comfortable ride. Whether you're a weekend gravel crusher or daily pot hole dodger, the Aventure M ensures an enjoyable ride.

Advanced Security meets Connectivity:

The Aventon Control Unit (ACU) keeps you protected and connected like never before. With enhanced features such as Wheel Lock, Geofencing, and Passcode Protection, you can rest assured your bike is safe wherever you go. The ACU also provides real-time bike stats through GPS tracking and a 4G connection, allowing you to monitor your ride's performance with ease.The Aventure M offers unparalleled features and value. Track your rides with peace of mind.

Price & Availability:



MSRP: $2,899 SHIPPING: July, 2025

To learn more about the Aventon Aventure M, please visit

About Aventon

Aventon, based in Southern California, is one of the world's leading and innovative bicycle manufacturers and retailers. In 2012, CEO JW Zhang was inspired to build his own bicycle brand to create affordable and high-quality bikes.

With roots in performance cycling, Aventon's heritage of innovation propelled them into a bold belief that they could transition from fixed gear bikes into e-mobility, making it more enjoyable for the masses. Their goal was to create a brand that was versatile, inclusive and all-encompassing of the different types of riders that exist, without sacrificing foundational attention to precision and purposefully-built products.

Aventon exists to enable people to redefine Adventure. They believe that every ride is an opportunity for riders, in every stage of their lives, to change the way they experience the world, and in that moment feel alive. They are fully committed to prevailing in their dedication to introducing premium technologies and placing their customers' experience at the center of their world.

For more information, visit or visit one of Aventon's 1,800+ dealer locations nationwide.

Tom Sweeney Ride Aventon Inc.