Bihar Bandh: Pappu Yadav, Kanhaiya Kumar 'Not Allowed' To Board Rahul-Tejashwi's Chariot During Protests
LoP Rahul Gandhi arrived in Patna from Delhi, participated in the Chakka Jam protest for barely two hours, and returned to Delhi.
The controversy erupted when Pappu Yadav, who had merged his Jan Adhikar Party with the Congress before the Lok Sabha elections, was stopped by security personnel from boarding the protest vehicle with Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav.
Despite waving the Congress flag and attempting to join the top leadership, Pappu Yadav was physically pushed away in the crowd.
A similar situation was faced by Congress youth leader Kanhaiya Kumar, who was also denied entry onto the chariot.
Political observers note the irony that Pappu Yadav was the first to announce a Chakka Jam against the voter list revision, which was later taken over by Congress and RJD, overshadowing his call with a full Bihar Bandh.
Pappu Yadav, despite merging his party with Congress and seeking a Congress ticket from Purnea, was denied a ticket, with the RJD fielding Bima Bharti instead.
Pappu Yadav contested as an independent, defeating Bharti, while the Congress high command remained silent throughout the feud.
Wednesday's events expose the fragile equations within the INDIA bloc, particularly the underlying tensions between Tejashwi Yadav and Pappu Yadav, as well as Congress's reluctance to accommodate Pappu Yadav and Kanhaiya Kumar in leadership optics despite their grassroots presence.
The Bihar Bandh, called against the alleged conspiracy to delete poor voters' names under the guise of voter list revision, saw major roads blocked in Patna, but also highlighted internal power struggles within the opposition ranks as assembly elections approach in the state.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Castle Raises $1M To Bring Automated Bitcoin Treasury Solution To U.S. Businesses
- Stably Introduces Stablecoin Development & Advisory Services For Institutions & Enterprises
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
CommentsNo comment