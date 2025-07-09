Police Academy Participates In Basel Tattoo Military Festival In Switzerland

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Police Academy is participating for the first time in the Basel Tattoo Military Festival, which will kick off on July 11 in the Swiss city of Basel. This festival is considered one of the most prominent international festivals specializing in military and musical performances.

The festival will be held under the patronage of the Swiss Federal Department of Defence and under the supervision of the Competence Center of Swiss Military Music. Approximately 1.3 million viewers from across Europe watch it live each year.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Interior said that the academy is preparing for a distinguished participation in this festival with a team of 44 students from the Police College. The band have undergone two months of intensive training to deliver a performance that reflects an honorable image of Qatar and enhances its cultural and media presence on the international stage.

In this context, head of the military parade committee Captain Abdullah Ahmed Al Subaie emphasized that preparations focused on mastering motor and performative skills, as well as utilizing music and silent movements in a contemporary style that matched the event's scale. He noted that it featured precise synchronization between the silent infantry performance and the musical pieces performed by the Police Music Band, comprised of 67 musicians, providing a comprehensive audio-visual experience.

Al Subaie explained that the participation comes within the framework of the Academy's commitment to representing the country in international events and highlighting the level of professionalism and discipline that distinguishes its members, a result of continuous training and specialized qualification. He noted that the team has previously participated in graduation ceremonies of batches of Police College students, in addition to its contributions to various national and community events