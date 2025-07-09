Jordan, Kuwait Sign Six Cooperation Agreements

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 9 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi and Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Yahya on Wednesday signed six cooperation agreements, marking the conclusion of the fifth session of the Jordanian-Kuwaiti Joint Higher Committee held in Amman.The agreements encompass several sectors, including tourism, culture, higher education, scientific research, labor mobility, and diplomatic collaboration. Specifically, the two sides signed an executive program for tourism cooperation covering the years 2025 to 2027, as well as an executive program for cultural and artistic cooperation for the period 2025 to 2028. In the field of higher education and scientific research, an executive program was agreed upon to enhance collaboration between Jordan's Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and its Kuwaiti counterpart for the years 2025 to 2030.Furthermore, the two countries concluded an executive program regulating labor movement between Jordan and Kuwait, and an agreement exempting holders of diplomatic passports from entry visa requirements. A memorandum of understanding was also signed between Jordan's Diplomatic Institute under the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs and the Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah Kuwaiti Diplomatic Institute under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.