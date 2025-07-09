Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan-Malaysia Ties Take Flight With Launch Of Direct Route

Uzbekistan-Malaysia Ties Take Flight With Launch Of Direct Route


2025-07-09 09:09:07
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 9. Malaysian airline AirAsia X has announced the launch of a new direct flight route between Kuala Lumpur and Tashkent, Uzbekistan, starting from October 15, 2025, Trend reports.

The service will operate three times a week, further expanding the airline's presence in Central Asia.

The official launch and opening of ticket sales took place during a presentation of Uzbekistan's tourism potential held in the Malaysian capital, highlighting the growing ties between the two countries.

Following its successful entry into the Central Asian market with the launch of flights to Almaty, Kazakhstan, earlier in 2024, which saw strong demand and increased frequencies, the new Tashkent route aims to further enhance connectivity between Southeast Asia and Central Asia.

MENAFN09072025000187011040ID1109779435

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search