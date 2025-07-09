Kyiv To Launch Digital Curfew Passes To Prevent Abuse And Boost Security
“We are currently working on an IT solution that will eliminate abuse - so there's always a digital record of who issued the pass, who approved it, and to whom it was granted. Before we began analyzing the system, thousands of passes had been issued to various companies and even to individuals who had no connection to critical or essential functions,” said Tkachenko.
He added that passes are now issued only in extreme cases, and only to those who truly need them.
“My goal is to completely eliminate paper passes and to switch to digital documents. I want to do this as quickly as possible, but it's a big task - we need to develop the system and then gradually replace the old passes,” Tkachenko said.Read also: Kyiv authorities push to convert all underground spaces into public bomb shelters
Previously, Tkachenko warned that uncontrolled distribution of curfew passes posed serious security risks and could be tied to corruption schemes.
