European Parliament Condemns Russia's Brutal Attacks On Ukrainian Civilians

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to the European Parliament's press service , the text was approved on Wednesday by 507 votes in favor, 77 against, and with 45 abstentions, Ukrinform reports.

MEPs expressed deep outrage at Russia's brutal attacks on civilians and the indiscriminate targeting of civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, stressing that the systematic and deliberate targeting of civilians and, in particular, the deportation of children may constitute a genocidal strategy orchestrated by Moscow.

The resolution states that Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which was launched in February 2022, "has shattered peace and stability in Europe and gravely undermined global security."

It also underscores that Russia remains the most significant and direct threat to European security.

MEPs emphasized that Russia bears sole responsibility for its war of aggression and that there can be no impunity for violations of human rights, war crimes, or other breaches of international law committed by Russian forces and officials.

The resolution states that Russia is still "committing heinous war crimes against innocent civilians." According to the Ukrainian authorities, approximately 16,000 Ukrainian civilians are currently known to be detained in Russia and the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories, although the real figures are likely to be significantly higher.

MEPs also highlighted that more than 70,000 Ukrainians – including civilians, children, and military personnel – are officially listed as missing.

The European Parliament also strongly condemned the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) by Russian forces, which constitutes war crimes and grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions.

Parliamentarians expressed full support for the International Criminal Court's ongoing investigations into the war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Russia and welcomed the recent agreement between the Council of Europe and Ukraine on the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine.

Saying that all those responsible for war crimes perpetrated in Ukraine must be held accountable, MEPs also urged Russia to agree immediately to implement a comprehensive "all-for-all" exchange of POWs.

Furthermore, MEPs emphasized that in order to pressure Russia to end its war of aggression, beginning with a sustained ceasefire, substantially more effective military, economic, political and diplomatic efforts and measures must be applied by the EU and like-minded partners.

The European Parliament also urged the EU to push ahead with the confiscation of immobilized Russian state assets in order to support Ukraine, saying that the legal pathways to do so are available, and that the lack of action is an inexcusable failure on the part of European governments.

Photo: Unsplash