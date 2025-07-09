Glenstar Completes Phase 1 Exploration Program On Its Wildhorse Property And Stakes More Ground In Western Nevada

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2025) - Glenstar Minerals Inc. (CSE: GSTR) (OTCQB: GSTRF) (FSE: VO20) ("" or the "") announces that it has completed the Phase 1 exploration work program on the Company's Wildhorse property, which is comprised of 61 mineral claims, representing 1,220 acres (494 hectares) in Mineral County, Nevada.

A series of rock chip samples were collected from several different sectors on the property, and a comprehensive, 1 km2 wide stream sediment sampling program was undertaken to screen all areas for undiscovered mineralization, including zones that are less well exposed or where there is no visible or evident outcropping.

Field traverses have roughly mapped skarn alteration of basement rocks on the east and west flanks of a complex felsic to intermediate porphyry intrusion in the central portion of the property. Strong copper oxide mineralization is seen in shallow prospect pits and other small scale mine workings and initial sampling was carried out in three zones of particular interest across the core area. 10 rock chip samples were collected and additional claims were staked to extend the property into adjacent areas of interest.

A geologic model is emerging with a felsic intrusion at the core, and the intrusion is altered and locally mineralized with quartz veinlet swarms. Robust mineralization at the Coca Cola Zone appears focused on faulted dike swarms occurring along the southwest margin of the intrusion. This felsic intrusion is widely oxidized and numerous zones of quartz veinlet stock work veining have been found cutting the intrusion. A larger scale rock chip sampling program to cover the exposed intrusion is planned as part of the Phase 2 exploration program in order to test the intrusion for further mineralization.

Several styles of porphyritic rocks were found both in outcrop and in float, suggesting the presence of an energetic volcanic center on the property. Detailed mapping will be necessary to begin to unwind the geologic and mineralization complexity of the central portion of the property.







Figure 1

Shows a series of grab samples from the Coca Cola Zone, which is located on the southwest margin of the intrusive center in the central portion of the property. These copper rich gossans are associated with quartz veining zones. The copper gossan is cut by dark brown veinlets and disseminations of unknown mineralogy. Assays are pending.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



According to project geologist Bob Marvin, "The Wildhorse property continues to show evidence of a polymetallic mineralized system covering an area of at least one square kilometer, and the complexity of vein and alteration patterns strongly suggests the existence of an intrusive/extrusive driven alteration center. Surface sampling and geologic mapping is still at an early stage but expanded potential is being encountered in a number of zones of interest as the team continues to explore this grassroots property."

As part of this Phase 1 exploration program, Glenstar increased its land position from 45 claims representing 900 acres (364 hectares), by staking an additional 16 claims, bringing the total land package to 61 claims representing 1,220 acres (494 hectares). This was done to expand the exploration zones of interest as a result of the rock samples collected on the existing, adjoining claims that were discovered during this program. A second phase of groundwork exploration is already being planned based on field observation notes and will be finalized upon receipt and examination of sample results from this Phase 1 program.

Project Background & Recent Exploration Work

The Wildhorse property was initially targeted after compilation of all available data, including notes of a 1975 field examination contained in the Anaconda Company archives housed at the university of Wyoming. The claims show historical workings that appear to date from the late 1800's and early 1900's. Other claim stakes that the geological team discovered on the property indicate the last time the area was staked was 2011, however, these claims were never registered with the BLM. Preliminary geological assessment of the claims, and the area in general, indicate there are a series of east dipping mineralized zones. Initial field examination of the property identified and sampled a quartz veinlet zone containing in excess of 1 gram per ton gold, 1% copper, and 6,100 ppm of antimony. It was also reported that outcropping zones also contain bismuth and tungsten >200 ppm, which points to a focused intrusive source for the epidote skarn alteration and poly-metallic system.

Several additional areas of exposed copper mineralization were located during the staking of the property. The geology of the area is complex, with strongly folded and faulted limestones, shale, and metavolcanic rocks of Paleozoic age underly the known mineralization and cover a large portion of the property claims. Importantly, an intrusive mass of rhyolite has intruded the deformed section in a position proximal to the known mineralization. Land slide rubble and boulder bearing gravel units conceal the underlying geology in the northcentral portion of the property (see news release dated May 8, 2025).

The economic opportunity at Wildhorse points to the possible discovery of a large, well mineralized skarn system under the surface workings and within the controlling north-south fault zone exposed at surface. Skarns are relatively easy to explore as they respond well to a variety of electric geophysical methods including magnetic surveys.

About Glenstar Minerals Inc.

Glenstar is a mineral exploration company with a focus on polymetallic minerals. These elements are classified as critical minerals and are essential in the manufacturing of sophisticated electronics and other vital energy technologies. The Company's mission is to leverage its knowledge and connections to explore, acquire, and develop critical mineral and energy metal properties throughout the world.

Glenstar's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "GSTR", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "VO2", and on the Over-the-Counter market (OTCQB) in the United States under the symbol "GSTRF".

Robert Marvin, P.Geo (ONT) is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is the independent consulting geologist for Glenstar Minerals Inc., who has examined the Green Monster and Wildhorse properties on the ground numerous times since 2022 and 2024 respectively; and has reviewed the geological information available from private and public sources related to the properties, and is responsible for approving the technical contents of this press release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

David Ryan

President & CEO

Further information regarding the Company can be found on SEDAR at , by visiting the Company's website or by contacting the Company directly at 604-449-2810.

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information Certain information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Without limiting the foregoing, such forward-looking information includes statements regarding the process and completion of any Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering and any statements regarding the Company's business plans, expectations and objectives. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. Mineral exploration is subject to risks and uncertainties and there is no assurance that any potential results or findings that may be suggested in this press release will ultimately happen. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or the Company management's good faith belief with respect to future events and is subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking information made in this news release, see the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and financial statements and other documents filed by the Company with the Canadian securities commissions and the discussion of risk factors set out therein. Such documents are available at under the Company's profile and on the Company's website. The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects the Company's expectations as at the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date.

This release may contain certain forward‐looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company and certain of the plans and objectives of the Company with respect to the same. By their nature, forward‐looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward‐looking statements.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This release may contain statements within the meaning of safe harbour provisions as defined under securities laws and regulations.

We seek safe harbour.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Glenstar Minerals Inc.