EU Council Reaches Agreement On '26 EU Draft Budget


2025-07-09 09:06:31
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, July 9 (KUNA) -- The European Council announced on Wednesday that it has reached an agreement on its position regarding the European Union's draft budget for 2026, with total financial commitments amounting to EUR 186.24 billion and payments estimated at EUR 186.49 billion.
These figures exclude appropriations allocated for special instruments outside the multiannual financial framework (MFF).
In a press release, the council explained that the adopted position reflects a "prudent and realistic" approach based on a number of overarching principles. It emphasized the need for the budget to be set at a level that enables the implementation of approved policies and programs.
The statement added that the 2026 budget should ensure the EU's ability to respond to ongoing crises and challenges, particularly those related to the situations in Ukraine and the Middle East, while also strengthening defense preparedness and addressing migration pressures in line with the revised MFF priorities.
The Council further stressed the importance of providing sufficient financial margins within the ceilings of the 2021-2027 MFF to allow the EU the necessary flexibility to respond to unforeseen events and emergencies.
At the same time, it underscored the need to allocate adequate resources to ensure that existing financial commitments are fulfilled on time without delay. (end)
