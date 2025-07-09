Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Info. Min: Rehabilitating Heritage Sites Into Culture Centers

2025-07-09 09:06:30
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 9 (KUNA) -- Minister of Information and Culture Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi affirmed the continuation of national efforts in implementing sustainable cultural and development projects.
These projects are aimed at rehabilitating and activating a number of sites, heritage buildings and urban landmarks in various governorates and turning them into vibrant cultural and community centers, linking the past with the present and revitalizing local economy.
Al-Mutairi explained in a statement to KUNA that these projects are a part of a comprehensive national vision under the directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, with the direct follow-up of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
He pointed out that this vision aims to activate the cultural infrastructure and stimulate community participation, and among these projects are Ahmadi Market and the Red Palace.
Al-Mutairi affirmed the commitment of the National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature to preserve and promote Kuwaiti heritage and the continuous work to develop initiatives that make culture a key pillar in sustainable development.
He praised the permanent support of the political leadership, to integrate culture into the paths of urban and social development, thus consolidating Kuwait's position as a leading cultural center on regional and international levels.
These initiatives represent a qualitative breakthrough towards a future that is inspired by the past and gives the present the tools for creativity so that cultural heritage is a living and effective element in building a renewed national identity and a thriving creative economy, added Al-Mutairi. (end)
