Tejashwi Lashes Out At PM Modi, CM Nitish Kumar Bihar Bandh Rally

RJD's Tejashwi Yadav slammed PM Modi and CM Nitish during the Mahagathbandhan's 'Bihar Bandh' protest. He alleged voter list tampering, saying, 'Modi ji and Nitish Kumar ji's dadagiri will not work...' and accused them of removing poor voters' names on purpose. Tensions rise in Bihar politics.

