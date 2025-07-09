CDI Labs Canada Launches Hormone-Focused Phip-Seq Library For Highly Multiplexed Analysis Of Serum Autoantibodies

New Offering Allows Researchers to Interrogate Autoantibody Responses Against Peptide Hormones and Hormone Fragments Using CDI Labs Canada's Phage Display Immunoprecipitation Sequencing (PhIP-Seq) Services

TORONTO, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CDI Labs Canada Inc. , a leading provider of services for proteome-wide antibody profiling and target identification, today announced the launch of its Peptide Hormone PhIP-Seq Library for serum autoantibody analysis services. Phage display immunoprecipitation sequencing (PhIP-Seq) is a powerful method of multiplexed analysis that combines next-generation proteomics with high-throughput DNA sequencing.

The study of autoantibodies reactive to peptide hormones is a growing area of research, and antibodies reactive to peptide hormones have already been identified in several appetite regulation conditions including anorexia nervosa, bulimia and obesity, as well as thyroid diseases like Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Graves's disease, amongst others. The new Peptide Hormone Library represents a powerful new tool to facilitate future studies and to help researchers understand the full scope and functional impact of hormone-targeting autoantibodies.

"Autoantibodies reactive to peptide hormones have been identified in both health and disease, and their study offers great potential to further the understanding of human disease," said Barney Saunders, PhD, CEO of CDI Labs. "However, these interactions remain poorly characterized, in part due to limitations in autoantibody profiling methods. Our new Peptide Hormone Library removes this bottleneck and provides researchers with a cost effective and high-throughput tool to interrogate these autoantibody responses."

The new Peptide Hormone PhIP-Seq library expands the existing portfolio of PhIP-Seq services currently offered by CDI Labs Canada, which include:



HuScan® and MouseScanTM services which analyze samples (serum, plasma, CSF, etc.) for the presence of antibodies against a full RefSeq human or mouse proteome in a single-well assay with quantitative sequencing readouts. VirScan® services which enable simultaneous epitope-level antibody profiling against most vertebrate viral proteomes.

VirScan, HuScan and MouseScan PhIP-seq services are offered exclusively through CDI Labs Canada which is based in Toronto, Ontario.

About CDI Laboratories, Inc.

CDI Labs is a specialized CRO and lab services proteomics company. Powered by cutting-edge synthetic biology platforms, CDI Labs has generated the world's largest collection of proteomes, and in doing so has built a team with deep proteomics bench expertise. CDI Labs offers unique services that enable customers to decipher and characterize molecular interactions across entire proteomes. Solutions span basic research, discovery, validation and clinical deployment phases, and include: autoantibody biomarker discovery and profiling; viral exposure profiling; immunogenicity assessment of cell, gene and radioligand therapies; antibody and ADC specificity profiling; target identification for monoclonals, biologics and drugs; and custom protein and monoclonal antibody manufacturing for downstream validation. To learn more about the latest services and technologies offered by CDI Labs, please visit our website at cdilabs .

VirScan and HuScan are registered trademarks, and MouseScan is a trademark of CDI Laboratories, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All products described herein are intended FOR RESEARCH USE ONLY and NOT FOR USE IN DIAGNOSTIC PROCEDURES.

