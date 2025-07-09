Tillamook County Creamery Association Claims Three Gold Wins At International Cheese And Dairy Awards For Cream Cheese Excellence

Tillamook Cream Cheese spreads were awarded gold in the following categories:



Best USA Cheese – Soft/Semi Soft: Tillamook Very Veggie Farmstyle Cream Cheese Spread

Best USA Cheese – Any Cheese with Additives: Tillamook Jalapeno Honey Farmstyle Cream Cheese Spread Cheese Spread – Any Variety: Tillamook Original Farmstyle Cream Cheese Spread

"We're honored to be recognized for our achievements in cream cheese excellence, building on our success at last year's ICDA awards," said Jill Allen, Director of Product Excellence for TCCA. "These awards and the overwhelming consumer response to our entire lineup of cream cheese products are a reflection of our commitment to making dairy better than it has to be."

Tillamook Cream Cheese, including the award-winning spreads, is available across the country at major grocery retailers. Find it at a store near you at FindTillamook and learn more at Tillamook .

About Tillamook County Creamery Association

Founded in 1909 as a farmer-owned cooperative, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) is a Certified B Corporation® (B CorpTM) and prides itself on its commitment to bringing to market the most consistent, best tasting, highest quality dairy products possible. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves real food that makes them feel good every day, Tillamook's internationally recognized, award-winning cheese, as well as exceptional ice cream, butter, cream cheese spreads, yogurt, sour cream, and frozen meals, are made with unwavering values that never sacrifice or compromise quality for profit. TCCA is owned by a group of farming families, primarily based in Tillamook County, Oregon. TCCA operates production facilities in Tillamook and Boardman, OR and Decatur, IL and employs more than 1,100. The Tillamook Creamery is the largest tourist attraction on the coast of Oregon and one of the most popular in the state, attracting more than one million visitors each year. For more information on TCCA and Tillamook, visit Tillamook .

