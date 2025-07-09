Ontic Achieves Fedramp In Process Designation, Marking Key Milestone Toward Full Authorization
The Ontic Platform empowers federal security teams to keep government assets and employees safe and secure
AUSTIN, Texas, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontic , a software provider delivering Connected Intelligence to transform how corporate and government security professionals manage threats, connect data, and strengthen operations, today announced it has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) "In Process" status and is listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace . This milestone marks a critical step toward its pursuit of a FedRAMP Moderate Authorization and is a significant part of Ontic's broader investment in supporting the U.S. public sector .
FedRAMP is a rigorous government-wide program designed to standardize and strengthen the security of cloud services used by U.S. federal agencies. By meeting these high standards, Ontic has completed a comprehensive security assessment and met stringent compliance requirements - demonstrating our commitment to protecting not just government assets and personnel, but also the corporate clients who depend on the same level of security and operational resilience.
"The challenges public sector security teams face - siloed data, fragmented tools, and outdated workflows - closely mirror what we've long helped our corporate clients overcome," said Lukas Quanstrom, CEO of Ontic. "We're eager to bring that same impact to government agencies, and achieving FedRAMP 'In Process' status is an important step in making that possible."
As federal agencies work to replace outdated, siloed systems and address increasingly sophisticated security challenges, Ontic offers a connected platform purpose-built to unify data and streamline decision-making. By integrating public data, security systems, social media, dark web intelligence, geospatial risk mapping, and customizable threat assessments, Ontic delivers a unified view of potential threats. Teams can rapidly identify, assess, and investigate emerging risks with real-time alerts and continuous monitoring, enabling proactive protection and streamlined case management.
Contact us at [email protected] to learn more.
About Ontic
Ontic provides software that helps corporate and government security teams identify threats, assess risk, and respond faster to keep people and organizations safe. Its Connected Intelligence Platform unifies security operations and data into a centralized system of record, enabling organizations to conduct risk assessments, protect against workplace violence, and manage threats and incidents more efficiently. Fortune 500 companies and federal agencies rely on Ontic to support security programs such as executive protection, threat intelligence, and corporate investigations. Learn more at ontic or follow us on LinkedIn .
SOURCE Ontic Technologies
