Terumo Health Outcomes Announces Distribution Agreement For Caretaker Medical's Vitalstream® Non-Invasive Hemodynamic Monitoring

– VitalStream wearable delivers real-time, beat-by-beat insights

to help clinicians detect cardiovascular changes earlier and respond faster –

SOMERSET, N.J., July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Terumo Health Outcomes (THO), a division of Terumo Interventional Systems (TIS), today announced a new U.S. distribution agreement with Caretaker Medical to offer Caretaker Medical's VitalStream wearable hemodynamic monitoring platform to hospitals nationwide. This agreement is yet another step in THO's continued effort to bring forward-looking technologies to cardiovascular care teams seeking smarter, more efficient ways to monitor patient status and act sooner in the care process.

"We're excited to partner with Terumo Health Outcomes to deliver impactful solutions for the early identification and improved treatment of shock and heart failure," said Jeff Pompeo, CEO, Caretaker Medical. "Our VitalStream platform's capability to deliver real-time, beat-by-beat physiological data – including continuous blood pressure and hemodynamics through a comfortable, non-invasive wearable – is central to this."

Together, THO and Caretaker Medical are enabling clinicians to detect changes sooner and respond with confidence by eliminating invasive lines and bulky wires, especially in high-acuity cardiovascular settings like cath labs and cardiac step-down units – where timely and accurate intervention for these conditions is critical.

"Clinicians need reliable, non-invasive options for continuous monitoring, particularly in settings where invasive lines aren't feasible or desired," said Ghada Farah, President of Terumo Interventional Systems, Cardiac and Vascular Company at Terumo. "Caretaker's VitalStream technology fits our mission of delivering tools that support earlier intervention and more informed decisions, while also helping hospitals improve clinical workflows and patient safety."

THO is a division of TIS, which offers a portfolio of high-quality interventional devices that complement the predictive insights offered by THO's ePRISM platform. While ePRISM assists clinicians in identifying patient risk and optimizing treatment strategies, the advanced tools from TIS support procedural efficiency, contributing to improved patient outcomes. This combination assists clinicians to make more informed decisions, facilitating smoother procedures and potentially reducing hospital costs and recovery times. Learn more at .

About Terumo Interventional Systems

Terumo Interventional Systems (TIS), a division of Terumo Corporation, is a market leader in minimally invasive entry site management, lesion access, and interventional technologies. TIS offers a complete, solution-based product portfolio used in advanced coronary, peripheral and endovascular treatments with strategic initiatives in Transradial Access, Complex Coronary Intervention, Peripheral Artery Disease and Embolotherapy. TIS combines innovative research and development with a deep market understanding to create a pipeline of industry-leading devices that deliver clinical value, economic benefit, and enhanced patient outcomes.

About Terumo

Terumo (TSE:4543) is a global leader in medical technology and has been committed to "Contributing to Society through Healthcare" for over 100 years. Based in Tokyo and operating globally, Terumo employs more than 30,000 associates worldwide to provide innovative medical solutions in more than 160 countries and regions. The company started as a Japanese thermometer manufacturer and has been supporting healthcare ever since. Now, its extensive business portfolio ranges from vascular intervention and cardio-surgical solutions, blood transfusion and cell therapy technology, to medical products essential for daily clinical practice such as transfusion systems, diabetes care, and peritoneal dialysis treatments. Terumo will further strive to be of value to patients, medical professionals, and society at large. More information can be found at .

About Caretaker Medical

Caretaker Medical (CTM), a digital health company headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, is dedicated to developing innovative wireless patient monitoring solutions that span the entire continuum of care. By offering a range of technologies – including noninvasive solutions and minimally invasive options that can leverage existing arterial lines – CTM addresses diverse patient needs from high-acuity to low-acuity settings. The company's FDA-cleared VitalStream platform exemplifies its noninvasive approach, enabling continuous, beat-by-beat blood pressure and advanced hemodynamic monitoring through a low-pressure finger sensor and patented Pulse Decomposition Analysis technology. This system delivers actionable insights, traditionally only accessible via invasive catheters, but without the associated wires, risk, or complexity. CTM's solutions aim to improve patient outcomes, enhance clinician productivity, and maximize patient compliance and comfort. Learn more at .

SOURCE Terumo Health Outcomes

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED