Jim Benville Joins Impact Climate Technologies As Vice President Of Mission Critical Business
"Jim's deep technical expertise and proven success in high-performance environments make him a strong addition to our leadership team," said Mike Shea, CEO at ICT. "His track record in mission critical systems aligns with our goals as we continue to grow and expand our capabilities in this vital segment."
Benville holds a master's degree in mechanical engineering from Portland State University and has completed executive education programs through Wharton and other institutions. He is based in Atlanta, Georgia.
About Impact Climate Technologies
Impact Climate Technologies (ICT) is a premier HVAC holding company dedicated to uniting top-tier companies to drive innovation and excellence through collaboration. Committed to preserving the unique cultures and values of its affiliates, ICT provides them with access to assets, operational and sales support, and industry-leading resources. By fostering a network of HVAC experts with decades of experience, ICT empowers its affiliates to grow, succeed, and deliver cutting-edge solutions. For more information, visit impactclimatetechnologies .
SOURCE Impact Climate Technologies
