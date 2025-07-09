Whistleout Launches Its“Dumbphone Dreamer Challenge” To Encourage A Screen-Free Summer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Earn $1,000 to ditch the smartphone, plus a new“dumbphone”, 1-year Mint Mobile annual phone plan credit, and anti-screentime swag.

Draper, UT, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WhistleOut.com, the go-to site for comparing phone and internet plans, is on the hunt for a“Dumbphone Dreamer” this summer. The gig? Ditch your smartphone for 30 days, embrace a simpler device, and pocket $1,000. It's a throwback challenge for anyone craving a break from nonstop notifications and a taste of pre-smartphone peace.

The team at understands both the power of technology and our growing obsession with smartphones. With 33% of TikTok users reporting“withdrawals” when off the app, it's clear that doomscrolling-and even phone addiction-is a real phenomenon.

That's why we're launching a search for our next“Dumbphone Dreamer” - whether you miss T9 texting (looking at you, millennials) or have never known life without a smartphone (hey, Gen Z) we're challenging you to put down your screen this summer.

“We love cell phones, but we also know they aren't always good for us. For some, smartphones have become massive time sinks and a major source of anxiety,” says mobile expert Max McCaskill.“Our surveys have found that 45% of all smartphone users are currently considering switching to a dumbphone. We want to help someone make that change. Our Dumbphone Dreamer challenge is to help people see that these devices can be a great option for their wireless service, allowing you reclaim your time, stop doomscrolling, and even save money on your phone bill.”

With the average smartphone user spending 6 hours a day on their device, what will our“Dumbphone Dreamer” do with all that free time? To help fill the gap, we're including an anti-screentime care package: an annual National Parks Pass, The Game of Phones party game, a $50 Barnes & Noble gift card, a digital camera, and of course, the dumbphone itself.

Applications for the dream job open 7/7/2025 and will remain open until 11:59 pm MT on 8/4/2025. Applicants must be legal US residents above the age of 18. Dumbphone Dreamer will be announced on and our socials 8/8/2025

