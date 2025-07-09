DCHFA Launches A New VA Loan Product For Veterans And Active-Duty Service Members
“Our very first VA loan offers 100% financing to increase homeownership, reduce foreclosures, and better the quality of life for those who've served. DCHFA is proud to offer competitive interest rates and loan products to help veterans and service members purchase a home in the District,” stated Christopher E. Donald, Executive Director/CEO, DCHFA.
The DC4ME VA Loan Product includes 3% assistance, funded by the Agency, that can be used toward the following eligible closing costs or prepaid items:
- VA Funding Fee (waived for all eligible borrowers) Appraisal fees Title insurance Prepaid property taxes Homeowners insurance Recording fees Escrow setup Other allowable closing costs
Eligible applicants must obtain a Certificate of Eligibility (COE) and apply through a DCHFA approved lender. Qualifications are based on the VA underwriting guidelines, residual income, and credit profile. Applicants must leverage 3% assistance to reduce out-of-pocket costs as well as move into their new home with fewer upfront costs and no monthly mortgage insurance.
Under certain conditions, the VA benefit is reusable if previous VA loans are paid off or assumed properly. For more information on the DC4ME VA Loan Product, visit dchfa.org/homeownership/dc4me/ .
The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency is an S&P AA- rated issuer, serving Washington, D.C.'s residents for 45 years. The Agency's mission is to advance the District of Columbia's housing priorities; the Agency invests in affordable housing and neighborhood development, which provides pathways for D.C. residents to transform their lives. We accomplish our mission by delivering the most efficient and effective sources of capital available in the market to finance rental housing and to create homeownership opportunities. The Agency operates from a core set of values: Leadership*Excellence*Community Focus*Integrity*Collaboration *Innovation
