Payroll Vault Opens New Franchise In Jackson, New Jersey

Entrepreneurial Couple Invests In Award-Winning Franchise

- Joanne Messinger, Payroll Vault of JacksonJACKSON, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Payroll Vault , the fastest growing, award-winning payroll franchise, announced today it has expanded in New Jersey, signing a husband-and-wife team with technology, payroll and operations expertise as its newest franchisee.Entrepreneurs Joanne and John Messinger chose a Payroll Vault franchise because it was a perfect fit for their backgrounds. With payroll and operations experience, Joanne has helped businesses streamline back-office functions while staying compliant and people-focused; John has a background in technology and infrastructure leadership. The couple's franchise will serve Jackson and surrounding Belmar, Farmingdale, Freehold and Howell.“Payroll Vault's boutique approach really spoke to us,” Joanne said.“We loved that it wasn't a one-size-fits-all solution, but instead focused on building real relationships and providing customized service. It gave us a path to bring big-firm experience to small business owners-without losing the local, personal touch.”Payroll Vault offers franchisees fully remote operating systems with 24/7 technical monitoring to support continuous operations that include recurring streams of revenue from monthly, quarterly and yearly transactions. Franchise Business Review recently recognized the franchise with seven industry awards, including“Best in Category” and“Top Franchises” as well as top honors in financial return, innovation, culture and support for women entrepreneurs.“Payroll Vault helps small and medium-size business entrepreneurs spend less time in their business so they can focus on their business,” said Oakscale Franchise Partner's Chief Development Officer Joshua Kovacs, who manages franchise sales for the Payroll Vault brand.“As a franchise sales organization (FSO), we prepare franchisors and franchisees to realize their own legacy.”Joanne said there were many compelling reasons why they invested in a Payroll Vault franchise.“We've seen firsthand how important small businesses are to the local economy,” said Joanne, who along with John, raised their family and built their careers in Jackson.“Our goal is to give those business owners peace of mind with tailored, high-touch payroll and HR support that helps them grow confidently.“We wanted to create a business that reflects our values-personal service, professionalism, and community connection,” she added.“Partnering with Payroll Vault allowed us to do that with the support of a proven model and strong brand, while still maintaining full ownership and local control.”Payroll Vault AdvantagePayroll Vault franchises offer entrepreneurs a low-risk, low-capital investment of less than $100,000 to set up an exceptional return on investment. The franchise's business model, which provides year-long revenue streams on a monthly, quarterly and yearly basis, offers small and mid-size businesses a full suite of services that include payroll solutions, HR solutions, background checks, worker's compensation and payroll funding.Payroll Services provide franchise owners with a wealth of knowledge to support their success. Franchise owners receive manuals for operational systems, client engagement agreements, pricing models, set-up of ancillary services and vendor partners, as well as project management services with a checklist review from your support team.Franchisees also receive in-depth sales training support to ensure they are up and running within 90 days. The three-day owners training program kicks off our continuous support by providing a comprehensive sales program so franchise owners can start onboarding new clients.“Together, we bring a strong blend of business, operational, and technical experience to Payroll Vault Jackson,” Joanne said.“I'm actively involved in the local business community through BNI, the Howell Chamber of Commerce, and the Jersey Shore Chamber, in addition to staying connected to industry best practices as a member of PayrollOrg and SHRM. John contributes his steady leadership and strategic mindset, playing a key role in guiding long-term growth. As long-time Jackson residents and parents of three boys who have grown up here and participated in local sports-especially through the Jackson Soccer Club-we're proud to serve and support the same community that's been such a big part of our family's story.”If you are a business owner that would like to connect with Joanne, you can reach her via email at ....If you would like more information about the Payroll Vault franchise opportunity, please email Oakscale Franchise Partners.###About Payroll VaultPayroll Vault franchises enrich the lives of the communities they serve by providing essential services for small and midsize businesses. Franchise owners provide payroll services, HR services, background checks, worker's compensation, and payroll funding. Payroll Vault has won seven industry awards including“Best in Category” and“Top Franchises” for excellence in financial return, innovation, culture and support for women entrepreneurs. For more information about Payroll Vault franchises, visit our site, email us or call (303) 763-1829.About Oakscale Franchise PartnersOakscale Franchise Partners is a full-service, franchise sales organization (FSO) solution that helps franchisors and franchisees achieve their dreams. The vertically integrated company provides capital, technology, leads and sales to ensure success. Industry-renowned FranchiseHelp and FranFunnel helps franchisors find their destiny by connecting with franchisees. For more information about Oakscale, visit our site.

Kenneth Hitchner

Oakscale Franchise Partners

+1 732-754-3751

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.