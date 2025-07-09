Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kremlin urges US to continue efforts at resolving war with Ukraine

2025-07-09 09:00:25
(MENAFN) The Kremlin said it expects U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration to persist in efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine through diplomatic and political channels, acknowledging the challenging nature of the task.

During a press briefing, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov referred to Trump’s recent remarks in which he admitted that the Ukraine conflict has proven to be more difficult to resolve than he had previously anticipated.

"This is exactly what we’ve been saying from the very beginning – it's impossible to solve everything overnight," Peskov stated. "We hope that Trump and his team will continue their efforts to bring the Ukrainian settlement process to a political and diplomatic level."

Trump, who had previously claimed he could end the war within 24 hours, recently conceded that the situation is "more difficult than people would have any idea.”

Addressing media reports that Trump made threats to bomb Russia and China during campaign stops last year, Peskov said the Kremlin remains composed, noting that Trump "generally has quite a tough style."

