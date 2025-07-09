403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kremlin urges US to continue efforts at resolving war with Ukraine
(MENAFN) The Kremlin said it expects U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration to persist in efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine through diplomatic and political channels, acknowledging the challenging nature of the task.
During a press briefing, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov referred to Trump’s recent remarks in which he admitted that the Ukraine conflict has proven to be more difficult to resolve than he had previously anticipated.
"This is exactly what we’ve been saying from the very beginning – it's impossible to solve everything overnight," Peskov stated. "We hope that Trump and his team will continue their efforts to bring the Ukrainian settlement process to a political and diplomatic level."
Trump, who had previously claimed he could end the war within 24 hours, recently conceded that the situation is "more difficult than people would have any idea.”
Addressing media reports that Trump made threats to bomb Russia and China during campaign stops last year, Peskov said the Kremlin remains composed, noting that Trump "generally has quite a tough style."
During a press briefing, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov referred to Trump’s recent remarks in which he admitted that the Ukraine conflict has proven to be more difficult to resolve than he had previously anticipated.
"This is exactly what we’ve been saying from the very beginning – it's impossible to solve everything overnight," Peskov stated. "We hope that Trump and his team will continue their efforts to bring the Ukrainian settlement process to a political and diplomatic level."
Trump, who had previously claimed he could end the war within 24 hours, recently conceded that the situation is "more difficult than people would have any idea.”
Addressing media reports that Trump made threats to bomb Russia and China during campaign stops last year, Peskov said the Kremlin remains composed, noting that Trump "generally has quite a tough style."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Gelato And Morpho Partner To Offer Embedded Crypto-Backed Loans For Wallets, Brokers, And Fintech Apps
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- B2BROKER Partners With Website Studio Agency To Offer Website Solutions For Financial Brokers
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
CommentsNo comment