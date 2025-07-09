Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Statement On The Loss Of Lives, Inlcuding A Young Girl, During The Saba Saba (7 7) Protests In Kenya


2025-07-09 09:00:16
(MENAFN- APO Group)


UNICEF expresses its condolences to the families who lost loved ones during the Saba Saba (7 7) protests in Kenya.

We especially extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family of a young girl who was tragically killed by a stray bullet while sitting innocently in the sanctity of her own home.

UNICEF is also deeply concerned by reports of children being arrested during the protests. Detention should be the last resort as outlined in the Convention on the Rights of the Child and the Africa Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child. Minors who have been detained must have immediate access to appropriate legal assistance, family contact and should be separated from adults while in custody for the shortest time possible.

Children must be protected from harm – ­­­̵­­at all times and under all circumstances. It is their fundamental right.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of UNICEF Eastern and Southern Africa.

MENAFN09072025004934011406ID1109779278

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search