ALTR Raises $5M Seed Round To Enable The Next Era Of Wine With Its Breakthrough Alcohol Removal Technology

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Backed by leading investors in the beverage and technology sectors, French investment fund Demeter led the round, with participation from Suntory Global Spirits, Techmind, AZ Venture Capital Inc., FTW Ventures, Bluestein Ventures, Solvable, and Xinomavro. The funding will accelerate product development and expand ALTR's partnerships with some of the world's best wineries as consumer demand for mindful drinking options continues to surge.

Technology That Preserves What Matters Most

With its proprietary Flavor-First alcohol removal technology, ALTR has cracked the code. Developed specifically for the compounds and structure of alcoholic beverages and engineered for precision ethanol removal at a molecular level, ALTR's method is non-destructive and non-intrusive-preserving the full sensory experience: flavor, structure, and mouthfeel. Starting with the wine industry, this breakthrough allows the creation of truly premium low-alcohol offerings that honor the craftsmanship of traditional winemaking.

"ALTR is on a quest to remove the stigma of less alcohol for both the consumer and the beverage maker, pairing cutting-edge technology with craft traditions," said Richard Schatzberger, ALTR's Founder and CEO.

Science Meets Craftsmanship

ALTR's team combines world-leading membrane scientists with renowned winemakers to ensure both technical precision and sensory excellence. The company's low-environmental-impact process aligns with growing sustainability demands in the beverage industry.

Through deep collaborations with wineries, strategic industry partnerships, and a strong commitment to brand-led consumer education, ALTR is setting the standard for what comes next.

"We don't make 'de-alcoholized wine'-we just make great wine, it's that simple," said Schatzberger. This philosophy is why the technology is now in the hands of some of the most famous winemakers alongside innovative new brands.

Addressing Industry Transformation

This is not a passing trend-it is a necessary transformation. As the wine industry grapples with changing demographics, evolving consumption patterns, and the impact of climate change driving alcohol levels higher, ALTR is leading the charge. By proving that innovation and tradition can coexist, ALTR is paving the way for a more balanced future in wine.

Advanced Science for Amazing Times

This innovation is designed to foster deeper human connection by preserving the social rituals of drinking while reducing the negative impacts of the alcohol molecule.

"We are ushering in the Next Era of Wine," said Schatzberger. "An era where quality, choice, and well-being are no longer at odds-but finally in harmony."

