Sourgum Expands To The Nashville Metro Area Bringing Revolutionary Waste Solutions To The Heart Of Music City

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Best known as the "Amazon of Waste & Recycling," Sourgum combines cutting-edge logistics technology with a powerful commitment to sustainability. Through its haul sourcing platform, Sourgum connects customers to a vetted network of local haulers, providing real-time availability, transparent pricing, and automated scheduling - saving users time, money, and hassle.

"Nashville is a growing, dynamic city, and we're thrilled to support that growth with cleaner, smarter, and more efficient waste solutions," said Joe Dinardi-Mack, CEO of Sourgum. "Whether you're managing a home renovation or overseeing a commercial buildout, we're here to make waste removal easy and eco-friendly and it's just a few clicks away."

With a track record of success across the Eastern Seaboard and recent expansions into North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia, Sourgum continues to deliver unmatched value to both customers and hauler partners. Contractors and businesses praise Sourgum's reliability and fast service, while haulers benefit from route optimization tools, automated back-end operations, and dedicated marketing support.

. Streamlined Experience for All Users

Customers can access instant quotes, schedule pickups, and track service in real-time, all through a modern online interface. Sourgum's US-based customer support team is available to ensure every order runs smoothly.

. Helping Local Haulers Grow

Sourgum equips local waste haulers with proprietary tools that reduce idle time, increase job volume, and eliminate administrative burdens - allowing them to focus on what they do best.

. Built for a Greener Future

As part of its sustainability pledge, Sourgum plants a tree for every order and prioritizes waste diversion to keep recyclable materials out of landfills. The company's mission: to help the waste industry achieve zero waste, one job at a time.

"Sourgum makes getting a dumpster fast and painless. The pricing is clear, the service is reliable, and the whole process is just easy," said Keith Wood, Superintendent at Night Owl Contractors.

With a booming construction sector and an influx of new residents, the Nashville metro area is ripe for a better, smarter waste solution and Sourgum is ready to deliver.

For more information on Sourgum's services in the Nashville area, visit or contact [email protected] .

About Sourgum

Sourgum is transforming the $100B+ waste and recycling industry through cutting-edge technology that makes waste removal simpler, smarter, and more cost-effective. Our innovative haulsourcing platform connects businesses and consumers with high-quality waste services while saving them an average of 20%. Powered by proprietary AI, real-time logistics, and a network of 5,000+ trusted vendors, Sourgum optimizes operations, eliminates surprise fees, and promotes sustainable practices. Backed by leading investors including Spark Capital, Suffolk Technologies, and Founder Collective, Sourgum is building a cleaner future - one haul at a time.

