New Upgraded Points Study Reveals The Airports And Airlines With The Worst Summertime Delays

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Summer travel comes with a unique set of challenges, namely airport traffic congestion and summer storms, but some airports and airlines struggle to stay on time in the season more often than others," said Keri Stooksbury, editor-in-chief at Upgraded Points. "But by knowing where delays, cancellations, and tarmac holds happen most, travelers can pick smarter routes, plan better layovers, and even choose airlines that keep their vacations on track."

Study Methodology

The study examined summer departure records for every flight operated at the 60 busiest U.S. airports and by the 10 largest domestic carriers during the summer months of 2022 through 2024. The analysis compared each airport and airline's share of delayed departures, average delay duration in minutes, cancellation rate, and mean taxi-out time to identify the biggest delay hotspots.

Slow Summer Hubs: Airports With the Highest Delay Rates

While the national average summer delay rate sits at 26.4%, these five hubs see far more frequent hold-ups:



Baltimore (BWI) – 38.9% of summertime flights delayed



Chicago (MDW) – 38.1%



Orlando (MCO) – 34.7%



Fort Lauderdale (FLL) – 34.2%

Miami (MIA) – 32.9%

Smoot h Summer Skies: Airports With the Lowest Delay Rates

These airports stand out for keeping summer flights on schedule, minimizing traveler headaches:



Boise (BOI) – 15.6% of summertime flights delayed



Anchorage (ANC) – 16.6%



Honolulu (HNL) – 17.1%



Maui (OGG) – 17.4%

Portland (PDX) – 17.8%

Airlines With the Most Delayed Summertime Flights

Airports are not the only reason your summer travel plans may be delayed. Each airline faces staffing, timing, and mechanical challenges that can keep your flight grounded for longer than expected.

These five airlines have the highest proportion of delayed summertime flights:



JetBlue – 35.6% of summertime flights delayed



Frontier Airlines – 33.8%



Southwest Airlines – 32%



American Airlines – 31%

Spirit Airlines – 30.5%

