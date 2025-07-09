New Upgraded Points Study Reveals The Airports And Airlines With The Worst Summertime Delays
Study Methodology
The study examined summer departure records for every flight operated at the 60 busiest U.S. airports and by the 10 largest domestic carriers during the summer months of 2022 through 2024. The analysis compared each airport and airline's share of delayed departures, average delay duration in minutes, cancellation rate, and mean taxi-out time to identify the biggest delay hotspots.
Slow Summer Hubs: Airports With the Highest Delay Rates
While the national average summer delay rate sits at 26.4%, these five hubs see far more frequent hold-ups:
-
Baltimore (BWI) – 38.9% of summertime flights delayed
Chicago (MDW) – 38.1%
Orlando (MCO) – 34.7%
Fort Lauderdale (FLL) – 34.2%
Miami (MIA) – 32.9%
Smoot h Summer Skies: Airports With the Lowest Delay Rates
These airports stand out for keeping summer flights on schedule, minimizing traveler headaches:
-
Boise (BOI) – 15.6% of summertime flights delayed
Anchorage (ANC) – 16.6%
Honolulu (HNL) – 17.1%
Maui (OGG) – 17.4%
Portland (PDX) – 17.8%
Airlines With the Most Delayed Summertime Flights
Airports are not the only reason your summer travel plans may be delayed. Each airline faces staffing, timing, and mechanical challenges that can keep your flight grounded for longer than expected.
These five airlines have the highest proportion of delayed summertime flights:
-
JetBlue – 35.6% of summertime flights delayed
Frontier Airlines – 33.8%
Southwest Airlines – 32%
American Airlines – 31%
Spirit Airlines – 30.5%
Visit the full study online for more detailed insights, including cancellation and tarmac times, along with colorful infographics.
About Upgraded Points LLC
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Upgraded Points is a travel company that helps to demystify the complex world of travel and credit cards. Launched in 2016 by Alex Miller, Upgraded Points uses targeted research efforts and in-depth studies to help travelers maximize their travel, points, and experiences. Learn more at: .
Legal Disclaimer:
