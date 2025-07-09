Radixweb At 25: Powering Scalable, Secure, And Future-Ready Tech Solutions Since 2000

"Our 25-year journey is anchored in a deep commitment-embedding responsibility into every project. We take a unique path to innovation: we test and validate our breakthroughs internally before offering them to the tech community-ensuring they drive real, measurable efficiency," said Dharmesh Acharya, COO of Radixweb.

He adds, "At Radixweb, we see ourselves as enablers of meaningful progress. We aim to set an example-for every tech enthusiast and for the industry-by adhering to clean coding standards, leveraging intelligent systems, upholding compliance and integration in AI software development services . For us, innovation is responsible when it's sustainable, secure, and scalable."

To mark its 25-year milestone, Radixweb is actively engaging in CSR initiatives that reflect its commitment to community and purpose-led growth. One of the most heartfelt elements of this celebration is a special campaign dedicated to recognizing every stakeholder-clients, partners, and most importantly, the in-house teams-who have been instrumental in Radixweb's journey. From frontline innovators to those quietly powering operations in the background, the campaign is a tribute to collective success.

The firm attributes its sustained growth to the often-unsung heroes-network engineers, security teams, and dedicated support staff-whose contributions have been vital from its humble beginnings to its current global presence.

For over two decades, Radixweb has upheld its core values of trust, transparency, and responsible innovation. It has built an ecosystem where tech experts can invent, collaborate, and create foundational assets, all while reshaping their professional trajectories.

Radixweb's 25th anniversary marks a reaffirmation of these principles-investing in cross-functional talent, delivering forward-looking technology advisory, and enabling clients to evolve with shifting market dynamics while expanding operational excellence.

Media Contact

Pratik Mistry

EVP – Technology Consulting

+1 312 528 3083

[email protected]

SOURCE Radixweb