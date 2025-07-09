Heritage Capital Group Advises Sight & Sound Productions On Recapitalization By Dubin Clark

MENAFN - PR Newswire)is a leading provider of event planning and audio-visual production, headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. The Company was founded in 1987 by Curt Hubbard and initially named Hubbard Sight & Sound AV, Inc. In 1996, Curt hired Jon Davis, the current owner, who advanced through the organization to become president in 2000 and sole owner in 2010. Since then, the Company has grown through acquisition, notably purchasing Mugwump Productions, an event décor and design business servicing corporate and high-end social events, in 2009. Sight & Sound currently operates from its 43,000 square foot facility and serves both local and national customers in their event production needs.

Dubin Clark is a private equity firm, established in 1984, that focuses on strategic and operational value creation and seeks to acquire interest in specialty services and branded niche manufacturing companies with unique business models and strong growth trajectories. The firm has offices in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, where it is headquartered, and Miami Beach, Florida.

"Joe and the Heritage team were an outstanding partner throughout the sale process," commented Jon Davis. "Their team understood the unique dynamics of the event production industry and guided us through every step of the process with professionalism and care. Their local knowledge and strategic insight were invaluable in helping us find the right buyer here in Jacksonville. We're incredibly grateful for their support and couldn't be more pleased with the outcome."

Heritage served as the exclusive financial advisor and intermediary to Sight & Sound. Joe Hawkins led the deal team, which also included Don Wiggins, and Hannah Solomon. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Heritage Capital Group provides objective advice to private companies in the areas of mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, business valuations, debt and equity capital raises, corporate restructurings, and financial and strategic advisory services focused on enhancing the value of business enterprises. Heritage Capital Group is a FINRA registered broker-dealer, and a member of Oaklins, the world's most experienced mid-market M&A advisor, with 850 professionals globally and dedicated industry teams in 45 countries worldwide.

