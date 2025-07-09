Rubrub Brings Korean BBQ Flavors To The American Kitchen Just In Time For Summer Barbeque And Grilling Season

"RubRub seasons like a spice and finishes like a sauce," said Michael Pyon, chef and co-founder. "You just coat your favorite protein or vegetable of choice, add a little oil, and grill, sear, or air fry. It works on everything, and caramelizes in minutes." Made with premium, natural ingredients, RubRub products are vegan and shelf-stable.

Driven by social media trends, booming restaurant growth, and cultural influence, Korean BBQ is one of the fastest-growing cuisines in the U.S. In fact, it's now one of the most searched BBQ styles, with 450,000 monthly Google Searches–twice that of "BBQ" and twenty times that of "Japanese BBQˮ (SEMrush, 2025). On Amazon, searches for "Korean BBQ Sauce" exceed 1,500 daily (ABA, 2025).

RubRub meets this moment, offering big flavor that's accessible, versatile, and intuitive for every kind of cook, whether you're hosting a backyard BBQ or meal-prepping dinner for the week.

"We aimed to capture the unmistakable flavor of Korean BBQ while adhering to our commitment to quality, taste, ease of use, and convenience. Our goal is for RubRub products to become a pantry staple for a new generation of home cooks. We're excited to share these products with the world and can't wait to see how they are creatively enjoyed," said Pyon.

To celebrate the launch, RubRub has teamed up with Croft Alley in Beverly Hills to create an exclusive menu item: the Korean BBQ Breakfast Burrito. This unique mashup combines smoky-sweet Korean BBQ magic with Croft Alley's cult-favorite LA breakfast vibes, promising a one-of-a-kind culinary experience.

RubRub is now available at RubRubBBQ and Amazon for $12.99, with additional pantry essentials coming soon. For recipes and to learn more, follow @rubrubbbq on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram.

About RubRub

RubRub delivers restaurant-quality Korean BBQ at home with ease. Founded by chef and entrepreneur Michael Pyon and Alexi Senbahar, RubRub is the first-of-its-kind flavor platform that makes the bold, balanced tastes of Korean BBQ accessible and convenient for everyday cooks. Learn more at RubRubBBQ and follow @rubrubbbq.

