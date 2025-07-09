Fixstars Launches July 2025 Version Of Aibooster

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As organizations face escalating GPU infrastructure costs, the latest AIBooster release provides powerful new capabilities for visualizing infrastructure operating costs and optimizing AI workload performance. This helps business leaders and AI development teams to streamline their AI infrastructure operations and effectively manage costs.

Key Features and Enhancements:

Performance Observability



Two tailored dashboard views:



Cost Analysis View for Business Leaders

Performance Analysis View for AI Developers

Unified monitoring and management across hybrid environments (cloud and on-premises)

Manage AI workloads as jobs and visualize performance metrics on a per-job basis.

Capability to collect and visualize metrics from Lustre, a distributed file system widely used in large-scale cluster environments. Enhanced GPU profiling feature, complementing the previously provided flame graph, to quickly identify performance bottlenecks.

Performance Intelligence



Automatic collection and visualization of hyperparameter tuning results, significantly accelerating the identification of optimal parameters

Automated tuning capabilities specifically designed for MMEngine and DeepSpeed frameworks Automatic CPU Affinity optimization to further enhance performance

Fixstars remains dedicated to solving the operational challenges faced by organizations managing AI infrastructure through continued innovation and enhancement of AIBooster.

Links:



Fixstars AI Booster Product Detail Free Download Form

About Fixstars Corporation

Fixstars is a technology company dedicated to accelerating AI inference and training through advanced software optimization solutions. It supports innovation in healthcare, manufacturing, finance, mobility, and other industries. For more information, visit:

Media Contact

Aki Asahara

CMO at Fixstars Corporation

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +81-3-6420-0751

