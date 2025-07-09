Fixstars Launches July 2025 Version Of Aibooster
Key Features and Enhancements:
Performance Observability
-
Two tailored dashboard views:
-
Cost Analysis View for Business Leaders
Performance Analysis View for AI Developers
Performance Intelligence
-
Automatic collection and visualization of hyperparameter tuning results, significantly accelerating the identification of optimal parameters
Automated tuning capabilities specifically designed for MMEngine and DeepSpeed frameworks
Automatic CPU Affinity optimization to further enhance performance
Fixstars remains dedicated to solving the operational challenges faced by organizations managing AI infrastructure through continued innovation and enhancement of AIBooster.
Links:
-
Fixstars AI Booster Product Detail
Free Download Form
About Fixstars Corporation
Fixstars is a technology company dedicated to accelerating AI inference and training through advanced software optimization solutions. It supports innovation in healthcare, manufacturing, finance, mobility, and other industries. For more information, visit:
Media Contact
Aki Asahara
CMO at Fixstars Corporation
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +81-3-6420-0751
SOURCE Fixstars
Legal Disclaimer:
