Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Fixstars Launches July 2025 Version Of Aibooster

Fixstars Launches July 2025 Version Of Aibooster


2025-07-09 08:46:23
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) As organizations face escalating GPU infrastructure costs, the latest AIBooster release provides powerful new capabilities for visualizing infrastructure operating costs and optimizing AI workload performance. This helps business leaders and AI development teams to streamline their AI infrastructure operations and effectively manage costs.

Key Features and Enhancements:

Performance Observability

  • Two tailored dashboard views:
    • Cost Analysis View for Business Leaders
    • Performance Analysis View for AI Developers
  • Unified monitoring and management across hybrid environments (cloud and on-premises)
  • Manage AI workloads as jobs and visualize performance metrics on a per-job basis.
  • Capability to collect and visualize metrics from Lustre, a distributed file system widely used in large-scale cluster environments.
  • Enhanced GPU profiling feature, complementing the previously provided flame graph, to quickly identify performance bottlenecks.

Performance Intelligence

  • Automatic collection and visualization of hyperparameter tuning results, significantly accelerating the identification of optimal parameters
  • Automated tuning capabilities specifically designed for MMEngine and DeepSpeed frameworks
  • Automatic CPU Affinity optimization to further enhance performance

Fixstars remains dedicated to solving the operational challenges faced by organizations managing AI infrastructure through continued innovation and enhancement of AIBooster.

Links:

  • Fixstars AI Booster Product Detail
  • Free Download Form

About Fixstars Corporation
 Fixstars is a technology company dedicated to accelerating AI inference and training through advanced software optimization solutions. It supports innovation in healthcare, manufacturing, finance, mobility, and other industries. For more information, visit:

Media Contact
 Aki Asahara
CMO at Fixstars Corporation
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +81-3-6420-0751

SOURCE Fixstars

MENAFN09072025003732001241ID1109779257

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search