MAMMOTION's Biggest U.S. Wire-Free Robot Mower Sale Yet: Up To 32% Off This Prime Day

MAMMOTION's powerful and feature-rich robotic mowers are now available at their lowest prices of the year - offering smart lawn care solutions for every yard size and lifestyle:

YUKA 2000 : now $1,299 , down from $1,799 ( $500 off, 28% off )

The large-lawn expert built for expansive yards and a luxurious garden lifestyle.

YUKA mini 500/500H : now $779 , down from $1,098 ( $319 off, 29% off )

A compact and capable choice for small yards - perfect for first-time robot mower users.

YUKA mini 700/700H : now $889 , down from $1,298 ( $409 off, 32% off )

An upgraded mini with extended range and the best value in the lineup.

Redefining Robotic Lawn Care

All modelsfeature MAMMOTION's proprietary UltraSense AI Vision system , allowing for fully boundary-free mowing with centimeter-level accuracy . Designed for intuitive, intelligent use, each unit also offers:



App-enabled auto-mapping and remote control

Multi-zone Management up to 30 different zones

Advanced real-time obstacle avoidance up to 200 objects

Adjustable cutting height

Quiet and energy-efficient operation Superior Terrain Adaptability: Climbs 45% (24°) slopes

"Our mission is to deliver effortless, eco-friendly outdoor solutions to homes around the world," said Jayden Wei, CEO at MAMMOTION. "This year's Prime Day promotion is our strongest yet, giving more users the chance to enjoy smart robotic mowing technology at a truly exceptional value."

Limited-Time Availability

MAMMOTION's Prime Day deals are available exclusively via the MAMMOTION Amazon store from July 7 to July 13, 2025 , while supplies last.

About MAMMOTION

MAMMOTION is dedicated to creating intelligent, high-quality, and eco-friendly outdoor solutions through innovative robotics. As the maker of the award-winning LUBA 2 AWD Series-named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2024-and the versatile YUKA Series, MAMMOTION has transformed robotic lawn care for professionals and homeowners alike. With its new robotic pool cleaning product, the company is expanding its smart garden robotics lineup beyond lawns to pools, continuing its mission to make backyard maintenance easier, smarter, and more sustainable.

SOURCE Mammotion Technology