Apkudo Launches Industry-First AI-Enabled Device Passporttm To Power Transparency, Compliance, And Circularity In Global Device Ecosystems
"The Device Passport is more than a record; it's the foundation of a circular economy."Post thi
The Device Passport is a persistent, trusted identity that travels with each device throughout its lifecycle. Whether the device is being returned, repaired, or reused, the Passport gives buyers, sellers, and stakeholders complete transparency into the device's condition, usage, history, and certification as a real-time ledger of data truth.
However, a trusted passport requires a trusted system. That's where the Apkudo Platform comes in. It is the only infrastructure designed to capture verified data automatically, consistently, and at scale at every touchpoint. Unlike point solutions or isolated grading systems, the platform brings together data from automation robotics, including Apkudo's industry-leading automation lines, warehouse management systems, customer applications, and third-party data sources into one unified, trusted data layer. From there, insight modules, business process automation engines, and generative AI workflows transform static records into living intelligence.
Coupled with Apkudo Device AITM, a suite of fine-tuned AI services built specifically for the circular connected device economy, the Device Passport becomes even more powerful. Device AI agents operate on the Passport data at every stage of the lifecycle, evaluating, optimizing, and automating decisions that maximize reuse, reduce costs, and increase operational velocity. The result is a system that doesn't just record device history, it continuously learns from it to inform smarter actions across all programs. The Device Passport is what customers and consumers see. The Apkudo Platform, enhanced by Device AI, is a powerful system that makes it real, trusted, and scalable.
"The Device Passport is more than a record; it's the foundation of a circular economy for connected devices," said Josh Matthews, Co-Founder and CEO of Apkudo. "But what truly sets it apart is what's behind it: a platform powered by Device AI. It's about turning insight into action, and helping our partners unlock the full economic and environmental value of every device."
